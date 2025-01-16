Walmart Strikes Deal to Further Automate E-Commerce Operations
The two companies have worked together since 2017, with Symbotic currently deploying its software and robotics platform across all of Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers in the United States.
“We’re excited about what this means for our customers. We anticipate the synergy between Symbotic’s expertise and our nearly decade-long relationship in innovating the supply chain technologies to elevate customer service and rapidly advance our in-store Accelerated Pickup and Delivery capabilities,” said Greg Cathey, SVP of transformation and innovation at Walmart.
Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.