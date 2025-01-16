Walmart Strikes Deal to Further Automate E-Commerce Operations

Walmart has made a deal to sell its Advanced Systems and Robotics business to Symbotic, Inc., an AI-enabled robotics technology company that focuses on the supply chain. As part of the deal, Symbotic will help Walmart develop, build and deploy an advanced robotics platform solution that will accelerate online pickup and delivery options at stores.

The acquisition by Symbotic adds a new product category for the company, and will help it address the need for automated fulfillment of customer orders at the local and store level. Walmart will purchase and deploy 400 of Symobtic’s accelerated pickup and delivery centers (APDs) at stores over a multi-year period, with an option to add more in the coming years.

“This is a highly strategic transaction for Symbotic as we expand upon our long-term relationship with Walmart and broaden our product offering beyond the traditional warehouse to e-commerce settings for last mile delivery,” said Rick Cohen, chairman and CEO of Symbotic.

According to Symbotic, total consideration for the acquisition is $200 million in cash at close, and up to $350 million in additional consideration depending on the quantity of APD systems ordered by Walmart.