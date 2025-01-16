Logile Launches Cloud-Based Scale Management Solution
Steve Netherton, CIO and VP of continuous improvement at Vallarta, noted the solution’s reliability, speed and user-friendly design, including its ability to streamline labeling and provide critical insights into scale status and batch performance.
“Our Scale Management Solution is a game-changer and is the only solution that is developed for cloud and available on cloud and supports all commercially available production scales and label printers,” said Purna Mishra, CEO of Dallas-based Logile. “By simplifying scale operations and offering real-time visibility into updates and device performance, retailers can maintain pricing and labeling accuracy while focusing on their customers.”
Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta has 56 stores located within the Golden State, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates.