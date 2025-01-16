 Skip to main content

Logile Launches Cloud-Based Scale Management Solution

Offering piloted at Vallarta aims to provide greater speed, accuracy and compliance
Bridget Goldschmidt
After a successful pilot at Vallarta Supermarkets, Logile's Scale Management Solution is now rolling out across all of the Hispanic grocery retailer’s locations, with further deployments planned this year at other retailers.

Logile, a provider of AI-powered Connected Workforce platform and retail solutions, has launched a cloud-based Scale Management Solution as an addition to its Fresh Inventory Management portfolio. The solution simplifies scale operations for food retailers, allowing seamless data synchronization, accurate labeling and improved regulatory compliance.

Following a successful pilot at Vallarta Supermarkets, the solution is now rolling out across all of the Hispanic grocery retailer’s locations, with further deployments planned this year at other retailers. Developed with input from food retail, convenience stores and industry experts, the Scale Management Solution addresses key challenges by automating pricing updates, ensuring accurate nutritional and allergen labeling, and providing centralized oversight across various locations. It can update more than 1,800 items per scale in minutes, considerably enhancing operational efficiency while reducing errors.

Integrated with Logile’s Fresh Inventory Management suite, the solution connects with production planning, recipe and nutrition tools, permitting store teams to access the latest information easily. Intuitive features such as cookbook tools and guided instructions ensure smooth execution and consistency across stores.

Steve Netherton, CIO and VP of continuous improvement at Vallarta, noted the solution’s reliability, speed and user-friendly design, including its ability to streamline labeling and provide critical insights into scale status and batch performance.

“Our Scale Management Solution is a game-changer and is the only solution that is developed for cloud and available on cloud and supports all commercially available production scales and label printers,” said Purna Mishra, CEO of Dallas-based  Logile. “By simplifying scale operations and offering real-time visibility into updates and device performance, retailers can maintain pricing and labeling accuracy while focusing on their customers.”

Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta has 56 stores located within the Golden State, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates. 

