Walgreens Becomes Visory Health Featured Pharmacy

Drug store chain Walgreens has become one of the featured pharmacies of tech prescription platform Visory Health, providing millions of customers with discounted pricing on prescriptions at Walgreens. Unlike other prescription cards, Visory Health aims to offer a streamlined experience for pharmacies and patients through accurate pricing information, easy access to savings and true transparency.

“We’re pleased to name Walgreens as a featured pharmacy to expand accessible and affordable medication across the country,” said Alexandra Robertson, SVP, growth at Estero, Fla.-based Visory Health. “With a Walgreens store being located within 5 miles of nearly 78% of all Americans, customers can now easily use their Visory card at any of Walgreens’ 8,500 locations.”

Customers can get up to 80% off their medications by downloading the Visory Health App in the App Store or Google Play Store and then adding the digital prescription card to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. For those without a digital wallet, the card is also available for download on the Rx Savings Card page on Visory Health’s website.

Visory Health’s network of more than 36,000 pharmacy partners nationwide also includes Kroger, Publix and Stop & Shop.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens operates retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.