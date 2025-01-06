Do Weight Loss Drugs Lead to Grocery Sales Losses?

A new study from Cornell University and Numerator shows that consumers on GLP-1 medications reduce their average grocery spend by nearly 6% in the first six months.

As GLP-1 medications continue to gain users and traction, the drugs have been shown to have an economic impact on the food retailing business. That’s one conclusion from a new study published by Cornell University with data from consumer insights firm Numerator.

According to that study, those who use GLP-1 dugs, such as Wegovy and Ozempic, cut their grocery spend by about 6% during the first few months after starting their prescription, translating to $416 annually. The impact is even greater in higher-income households earning over $125,000, who reduce their grocery spending by 9%, or $690, annually.

Cutbacks are most common in categories that typically are driven by cravings, such as salty snacks and sweet baked goods, the researchers affirmed. “Interestingly, we do not observe statistically significant increases in spending on traditionally healthier products, such as fresh produce or whole grains, across all adopters. However, among weight-loss users specifically, there is a modest increase in spending on fresh produce and yogurt,” the team reported in their paper. “The primary dietary change appears to be a reduction in high-calorie items, which by construction shifts the proportional spending toward healthier options, even without a substantial increase in the quantity of those items. Essentially, the composition of their grocery baskets becomes healthier more by cutting back on unhealthy items than by adding more healthy ones.”

Using data from households with members who use GLP-1 drugs covered by their insurance programs or pay for the weekly pens for out of pocket, the study provided a comprehensive look at usage and purchasing habits. The researchers also sought to determine if dietary and purchase changes were more pronounced in the first six months of use; they found that the magnitude of spending reductions diminishes after six months, but the effects remain "statistically significant."