Do Weight Loss Drugs Lead to Grocery Sales Losses?
One key takeaway from the study is that the growing prevalence of Wegovy, Ozempic and other weight loss drugs presents both opportunities and challenges for the food industry. “Understanding these demand shifts is important for managers seeking to make strategic decisions in a landscape increasingly shaped by declines in food spending,” the researchers summed up in their conclusion.
Meanwhile, other new data underscores those opportunities and challenges. This week, Chicago-based insights company Circana released a report, "The Ripple Effect of GLP-1s, Today and In the Future," that also indicates that users make fewer food and beverage purchases during the first few months of drug usage and return closer to benchmark levels by the end of their first year on the medications.
According to Circana’s findings, these consumers spend more on foods that support their new lifestyles, such as eggs, nuts and vegetables and are eschewing fatty proteins, spicy food and beverages with added sugar.
“A deeper understanding of GLP-1 medications and their roles in weight loss has unlocked new opportunities to enhance the food, beverage, and nonfood products that support consumers’ overall well-being,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global EVP and chief advisor at Circana. “As accessibility, availability and affordability of these medications improve, it will become critical for companies to develop strategies that support consumers on their health journeys. For consumers needing help with getting to optimal GLP-1 levels, working with a medical professional to determine the right mix of medications, supplements, and/or CPG products will remain vital in managing their health over the long term.”
On that point, GLP-1-friendly items like ready-to-eat meals, portion-controlled snacks and high protein foods and drinks are posed for growth. There are implications in other categories, too, Circana’s researchers point out, noting that beauty, wellness and pharmaceuticals can experience a lift from consumers who are taking weight-loss medications.