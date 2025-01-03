Food Recall Affects Broccoli Sold at Walmart Stores in 20 States
Per the FDA, the product was sold at Walmart stores in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Utah.
Walmart provided a statement on the recall, echoing its supplier’s comments: “The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. While the expiration date for the potentially impacted Marketside Broccoli Florets has past and the product is no longer in stores, we encourage customers who may still have this product in their homes, such as stored in freezers, to not consume and to discard the product.”
