Food Recall Affects Broccoli Sold at Walmart Stores in 20 States

Concerns about potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination has prompted the recall of 12-oz. bags of fresh broccoli florets produced by Braga Fresh and sold at Walmart stores in 20 states. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice issued by Braga on Dec. 27.

According to the Soledad, Calif.-based producer, the recall affects bags of washed, ready-to-eat broccoli florets with a best-by date of Dec. 10 and the UPC code 6 81131 32884 5 on the bag of the package. “This product is past its best if used by date and is no longer in stores, but consumers may have frozen the item for later use. Consumers who have this product in their freezers should not consume and discard the product,” the company declared in its notice.

[RELATED: How Grocers Can Ensure Food Safety in Their Operations]

The possible presence of Listeria was detected in a random sample from a Texas store location. No illnesses have been reported to date.