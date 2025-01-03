 Skip to main content

Food Recall Affects Broccoli Sold at Walmart Stores in 20 States

Potential Listeria contamination sparks notice by Braga Fresh Foods
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Braga broccoli
12-oz. packages of fresh broccoli florets with a best-by date of Dec. 10 are the subject of a food safety recall.

Concerns about potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination has prompted the recall of 12-oz. bags of fresh broccoli florets produced by Braga Fresh and sold at Walmart stores in 20 states. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice issued by Braga on Dec. 27.

According to the Soledad, Calif.-based producer, the recall affects bags of washed, ready-to-eat broccoli florets with a best-by date of Dec. 10 and the UPC code 6 81131 32884 5 on the bag of the package. “This product is past its best if used by date and is no longer in stores, but consumers may have frozen the item for later use. Consumers who have this product in their freezers should not consume and discard the product,” the company declared in its notice. 

[RELATED: How Grocers Can Ensure Food Safety in Their Operations]

The possible presence of Listeria was detected in a random sample from a Texas store location. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Per the FDA, the product was sold at Walmart stores in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

Walmart provided a statement on the recall, echoing its supplier’s comments: “The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. While the expiration date for the potentially impacted Marketside Broccoli Florets has past and the product is no longer in stores, we encourage customers who may still have this product in their homes, such as stored in freezers, to not consume and to discard the product.”

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds