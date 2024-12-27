Tyson Rocked by Poultry Plant Explosion
Added Applebaum and Fields: “We are working with the company, and local emergency authorities to ensure that all the workers impacted are taken care of. The health and safety of workers must be a top priority at poultry plants, and we are working to assist anyone injured last night. RWDSU representatives are on the ground and available to assist. Our members and the community of Camilla depend on this facility operating, it is too early to tell what happened last night, but there must be a thorough investigation into this incident, and workers must be able to work safely in the facility.”
When reached by PG for comment, A Tyson spokesperson responded: “We are working closely with local authorities to determine the cause of a late-night fire at our Camilla, Ga., facility that resulted in the death of one person and several injuries. We extend our deepest condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time. Right now, we are still gathering the facts, but ensuring the safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are conducting a full investigation into the cause of the fire.”
Springdale, Ark.-based Tyson is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands such as Tyson, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Aidells, ibp and State Fair.