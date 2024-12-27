Tyson Rocked by Poultry Plant Explosion

An overnight explosion at Tyson Foods’ Camilla, Ga., poultry plant has left several workers badly wounded, according to the union representing the plant’s employees.

“Sadly, our members have reported to us that a person was severely injured and may not survive; and several union members were severely burned in a boiler explosion this morning at the Tyson poultry processing facility in Camilla, Ga.,” noted Stuart Appelbaum, president of the New York-based Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which represents more than 15,000 poultry workers at facilities across the southern United States, including about 1,600 at the affected plant, and Edgar Fields, president of the Southeast Council of the RWDSU, in a joint statement.

According to local news reports, a woman was killed in the explosion. At press time, a union spokeswoman told Progressive Grocer that RWDSU had not yet confirmed the death, owing to difficulties in accessing the site, but she added that if members affected by the blast needed anything, they should reach out via their shop stewards, union reps or online at the union’s Contact a Rep page.