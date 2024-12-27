 Skip to main content

Tyson Rocked by Poultry Plant Explosion

1 reported dead, several badly wounded in boiler blast
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Tyson Poultry Plant Wilkesboro NC Main Image
A boiler explosion has occurred at a Tyson Foods poultry plant in Camilla, Ga. Pictured is a similar facility in Wilkesboro, N.C.

An overnight explosion at Tyson Foods’ Camilla, Ga., poultry plant has left several workers badly wounded, according to the union representing the plant’s employees. 

“Sadly, our members have reported to us that a person was severely injured and may not survive; and several union members were severely burned in a boiler explosion this morning at the Tyson poultry processing facility in Camilla, Ga.,” noted Stuart Appelbaum, president of the New York-based Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which represents more than 15,000 poultry workers at facilities across the southern United States, including about 1,600 at the affected plant, and Edgar Fields, president of the Southeast Council of the RWDSU, in a joint statement. 

According to local news reports, a woman was killed in the explosion. At press time, a union spokeswoman told Progressive Grocer that RWDSU had not yet confirmed the death, owing to difficulties in accessing the site, but she added that if members affected by the blast needed anything, they should reach out via their shop stewards, union reps or online at the union’s Contact a Rep page

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Added Applebaum and Fields: “We are working with the company, and local emergency authorities to ensure that all the workers impacted are taken care of. The health and safety of workers must be a top priority at poultry plants, and we are working to assist anyone injured last night. RWDSU representatives are on the ground and available to assist. Our members and the community of Camilla depend on this facility operating, it is too early to tell what happened last night, but there must be a thorough investigation into this incident, and workers must be able to work safely in the facility.”

When reached by PG for comment, A Tyson spokesperson responded: “We are working closely with local authorities to determine the cause of a late-night fire at our Camilla, Ga., facility that resulted in the death of one person and several injuries. We extend our deepest condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time. Right now, we are still gathering the facts, but ensuring the safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are conducting a full investigation into the cause of the fire.”

Springdale, Ark.-based Tyson is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands such as Tyson, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Aidells, ibp and State Fair.  

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds