The Vital Role of Safe Sharps Disposal Kits in Grocery Stores

Retailers such as Publix are moving to reduce public-health risk
Sarah Hanssen
UltiMed Sarah Hanssen Headshot Smaller
Sharps for Disposal Main Image
The improper disposal of used sharps is a growing concern for both public health and the environment.

Every day, millions of people rely on needles to administer much-needed medications at home. In fact, there are more than 7.5 billion needles and syringes used outside of the health care system each year, resulting in the accumulation of used sharps. The regular use of needles poses the challenge of disposing of them safely. Without access to proper disposal options at home, many people simply discard their used sharps in the household trash, flush them down the toilet, leave them in easily accessible places or bring them back unsafely to pharmacies. These improper disposal methods pose a risk to all who come across them, whether it’s family members, sanitation workers or in-store pharmacists. 

The improper disposal of these used sharps is a growing concern for both public health and the environment. According to data from the Coalition for Safe Community Needle Disposal, with the number of home-generated sharps expected to triple in the next 10 years due to the aging of the U.S. population and the prevalence of diabetes requiring treatment by insulin injections, the need for pharmacies to offer patients an all-in-one safe sharps disposal solution is urgent. When a safe disposal option isn’t available, customers will sometimes put these used needles in a baggie and bring them back to the pharmacy they purchase them from, causing risk to the employees and extra cost for the pharmacy. Instead, where permissible, at-home disposal allows customers to throw the packaging away safely in their own home garbage cans.

According to the National Library of Medicine, approximately 40,000 needle-stick injuries are reported annually. This number doesn’t account for unreported incidents, so the true amount is likely much higher. The need for effective and accessible disposal solutions is more urgent than ever, and the solution can start within your store.

Grocery stores with in-house pharmacies play a crucial role in addressing the issue of unsafe sharps disposal and can become leaders in promoting public safety and environmental health by offering safe sharps disposal products for at-home use right at the pharmacy counter. These containers are specifically designed to safely contain used needles and syringes, preventing accidental injuries and ensuring sharps are disposed of in a manner that protects public and environmental health, all from home. For customers who regularly use needles, having access to such products isn’t just a convenience — it’s also a crucial part of their health and safety.

Case in Point

One large grocery store chain in particular, Publix Super Markets, has recognized the importance of offering safe sharps disposal options at its in-store pharmacies. By making sharps disposal products easily available, grocery store pharmacies can help mitigate the risks associated with improper disposal. When customers have the tools they need to dispose of their sharps safely, they’re less likely to discard needles by bringing them back to pharmacies in an unsafe manner, thereby reducing the risk of needle-stick injuries within the broader community. 

Addressing this issue is about more than just preventing immediate harm; it’s also about fostering a safer environment for everyone. These are among the reasons that Publix recently co-branded the only all-in-one sharps disposal kit that comes with 100 pen needles for consumers to use and dispose of in one convenient space.

“We are delighted to offer our customers a premium pen needle that includes an environmentally sustainable disposal solution,” said Allison Bassett, Publix’s senior procurement manager, when the kit was introduced. 

Proper disposal of sharps is also a way to participate in sustainability initiatives. Used needles that are improperly discarded can end up in landfills, posing long-term environmental hazards. Offering a sharps disposal pack is not only a proactive approach that protects consumers, sanitation workers, pharmacists and the wider community, but it’s also a method that offers cost savings to in-store pharmacies. While regular trash disposal costs 3-8 cents per pound to dispose of, regulated medical waste can cost anywhere from 20 to 50 cents per pound, imposing a significant cost for in-store pharmacies. 

Grocery store pharmacies can make a meaningful difference while saving on expenses by offering safe sharps disposal packs. These products are essential in preventing dangerous needle-stick injuries, safeguarding public health and protecting the environment from hazardous materials. By stepping up to provide access to safe sharps disposal products, grocery stores aren’t just meeting a need, they’re also actively contributing to the safety and well-being of their wider communities, reinforcing their role as responsible community members. 

About the Author

Sarah Hanssen

Sarah Hanssen is VP of sales and marketing at Excelsior, Minn.-based UltiMed, a global developer, manufacturer and distributor of injection devices for consumer diabetes, animal health and medical surgical markets.
