Giant Eagle's Private Label Seafood Nets Historic Certification

Giant Eagle has achieved Fair Trade Certification for its Nature’s Basket shrimp product line and has become the first U.S. retailer to achieve certification for its entire private label seafood assortment.

Calling the certification a “historic milestone” in the company’s sustainability journey, Fair Trade Certified is a rigorous and globally recognized sustainable sourcing model that requires products to meet a high standard for social and environmental issues. Fair Trade Certified products are found across several industries including coffee, consumer packaged goods, factory, floral, produce, and seafood.

"The journey to achieve Fair Trade Certification for our Nature's Basket shrimp has been years in the making," said Adam Branin, senior director of meat and seafood at Giant Eagle. "Achievement of this milestone is a testament to the dedication Giant Eagle has to continually seek opportunities to evolve the product offering for our customers and our communities."