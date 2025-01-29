 Skip to main content

Giant Eagle's Private Label Seafood Nets Historic Certification

Grocer is 1st U.S. retailer to have its private label seafood assortment achieve Fair Trade Certification
Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle achieved Fair Trade Certification for Nature’s Basket Shrimp, becoming the first U.S. retailer to obtain Fair Trade Certification for an entire private label seafood line.

Giant Eagle has achieved Fair Trade Certification for its Nature’s Basket shrimp product line and has become the first U.S. retailer to achieve certification for its entire private label seafood assortment.

Calling the certification a “historic milestone” in the company’s sustainability journey, Fair Trade Certified is a rigorous and globally recognized sustainable sourcing model that requires products to meet a high standard for social and environmental issues. Fair Trade Certified products are found across several industries including coffee, consumer packaged goods, factory, floral, produce, and seafood.

"The journey to achieve Fair Trade Certification for our Nature's Basket shrimp has been years in the making," said Adam Branin, senior director of meat and seafood at Giant Eagle. "Achievement of this milestone is a testament to the dedication Giant Eagle has to continually seek opportunities to evolve the product offering for our customers and our communities."

The grocer’s Nature’s Basket product line features responsibly sourced, high-quality ingredients. Relaunched in 2023 with an enhanced focus on sustainability, approximately 70% of Nature’s Basket items have received a HowGood Rating of Good, Great, or Best. The Fair Trade Certified Nature’s Basket shrimp line includes all available sizes of cooked and uncooked shrimp varieties.

"Giant Eagle has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to bringing Fair Trade Certified products to their customers for years,” said Josh Nelson, seafood business development manager for Fair Trade USA. “Its Nature's Basket shrimp achievement is a particularly noteworthy milestone, as Giant Eagle is the first U.S. retailer to obtain Fair Trade certification for an entire private label seafood product line. This commitment improves the lives of fishers and their communities, protects the environment, and empowers their shoppers to purchase with purpose."

Giant Eagle, Inc., has approximately $11.1 billion in annual sales and operates more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana. 

