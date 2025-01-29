Giant Eagle's Private Label Seafood Nets Historic Certification
The grocer’s Nature’s Basket product line features responsibly sourced, high-quality ingredients. Relaunched in 2023 with an enhanced focus on sustainability, approximately 70% of Nature’s Basket items have received a HowGood Rating of Good, Great, or Best. The Fair Trade Certified Nature’s Basket shrimp line includes all available sizes of cooked and uncooked shrimp varieties.
"Giant Eagle has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to bringing Fair Trade Certified products to their customers for years,” said Josh Nelson, seafood business development manager for Fair Trade USA. “Its Nature's Basket shrimp achievement is a particularly noteworthy milestone, as Giant Eagle is the first U.S. retailer to obtain Fair Trade certification for an entire private label seafood product line. This commitment improves the lives of fishers and their communities, protects the environment, and empowers their shoppers to purchase with purpose."
Giant Eagle, Inc., has approximately $11.1 billion in annual sales and operates more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.
This article was originally covered by sister publication Store Brands.