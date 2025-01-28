Whole Foods Market Introduces New Seafood Code of Conduct
“Leading with purpose has always been at the heart of Whole Foods Market, and our new Seafood Code of Conduct is an extension of that commitment,” said Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel, who was also recently named VP of Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores. “This isn’t just a one-time announcement — it’s an ongoing effort to raise the industry standard for human rights, responsible sourcing and supply chain transparency. Working together with our industry peers, we can create a fairer, safer and more ethical seafood industry for everyone.”
Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market also recently joined forces with Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch to urge the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission to adopt stronger labor protections, including the use of electronic monitoring for vessel activity, measures to enhance crew welfare, and science-based targets for tuna stock management.
Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century.