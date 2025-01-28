Whole Foods Market Introduces New Seafood Code of Conduct

Whole Foods Market has launched a new Seafood Code of Conduct, reinforcing the company’s commitment to safeguard the human rights and welfare of workers throughout its global seafood supply chain. Building on the company’s Quality Standards, the new policy strengthens protections for fishers and vessel crew and sets a higher bar for ethical labor practices and supply chain transparency.

Whole Foods' Seafood Code of Conduct draws from globally recognized principles, including the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Work in Fishing Convention. The code establishes clear standards that all seafood suppliers — from vessel owners to processors and distributors — are expected to follow. These new standards build on the broader Whole Foods Supplier Code of Conduct and are part of the company’s long-term mission to promote social responsibility and continuous improvement in its supply chain.

The new Seafood Code of Conduct applies to fresh, frozen and canned seafood suppliers, including sushi, and features commitments across such key areas as: