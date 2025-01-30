Walmart Goes All In on Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery

Walmart is rolling out same-delivery across the U.S. to improve access and convenience to customers.

Walmart has expanded its pilot test of same-day pharmacy delivery to offer that service to customers across 49 states. The retailer is hailing the development as one of its most expansive technology undertakings.

Walmart’s tech investments enabled the availability of same-day pharmacy orders that can now be integrated with general merchandise and grocery orders. The retail giant reported that this new bundled e-comm offering was created through complex in-store and cloud-based tech platforms, AI programs and a new geospatial platform, with input from hundreds of associates from dozens of tech teams.

According to Walmart, the Adaptive Retail experience improves customers’ lives by providing them with medications the way they want and need. Convenience is at the core of the offering, as shoppers can quickly access prescriptions and other items on their lists.

After users place an order, they are notified on their Walmart.com account that their items and meds are ready to be delivered. They can opt for same-day scheduled, on-demand or express delivery.