Walmart Goes All In on Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery

Retailer expands service to millions of customers in 49 states
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak
Walmart pharm order
Walmart is rolling out same-delivery across the U.S. to improve access and convenience to customers.

Walmart has expanded its pilot test of same-day pharmacy delivery to offer that service to customers across 49 states. The retailer is hailing the development as one of its most expansive technology undertakings.

Walmart’s tech investments enabled the availability of same-day pharmacy orders that can now be integrated with general merchandise and grocery orders. The retail giant reported that this new bundled e-comm offering was created through complex in-store and cloud-based tech platforms, AI programs and a new geospatial platform, with input from hundreds of associates from dozens of tech teams. 

According to Walmart, the Adaptive Retail experience improves customers’ lives by providing them with medications the way they want and need. Convenience is at the core of the offering, as shoppers can quickly access prescriptions and other items on their lists.  

After users place an order, they are notified on their Walmart.com account that their items and meds are ready to be delivered. They can opt for same-day scheduled, on-demand or express delivery.

Safety and security are built into the system that was tested in six states last fall. In addition to privacy features that ensure HIPAA compliance, customers can be assured that medications are sent in tamper-evident packaging. People can track orders in real-time, too. 

In addition to making ordering prescriptions more accessible and easier, Walmart is mindful of cost. Walmart+ members will receive free pharmacy delivery as a member benefit, while customers who are not members will be charged based on their delivery preference.

There are some exceptions to same-day delivery. Orders that need refrigeration cannot be sent in this method, nor can medications that are considered controlled substances.

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

