Walmart Goes All In on Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery
Safety and security are built into the system that was tested in six states last fall. In addition to privacy features that ensure HIPAA compliance, customers can be assured that medications are sent in tamper-evident packaging. People can track orders in real-time, too.
In addition to making ordering prescriptions more accessible and easier, Walmart is mindful of cost. Walmart+ members will receive free pharmacy delivery as a member benefit, while customers who are not members will be charged based on their delivery preference.
There are some exceptions to same-day delivery. Orders that need refrigeration cannot be sent in this method, nor can medications that are considered controlled substances.
