Walmart Canada to Invest $6.5B to Boost Store and Supply Chain Footprint
"Walmart Canada is on an ambitious growth journey to serve even more Canadians — better and differently than ever before. This $6.5 billion investment is the largest we've made in Canada towards expanding our footprint since we first arrived here 30 years ago," said Gui Loureiro, regional CEO, Walmart Canada, Chile, Mexico and Central America, in a release. "And as Gonzalo Gebara finishes his last few weeks as president and CEO of Walmart Canada, before returning home to Argentina, I want to thank him for his strong leadership and vision in driving these growth plans."
Walmart Canada also announced Thursday a deal with Canada Cartage.
The fleet services provider will buy the retailer’s fleet business.
"Canada Cartage has deep expertise in providing dedicated fleet services and has been serving Canadian businesses for more than 110 years," said Matt Kelly, VP of supply chain, Walmart Canada. "Through Canada Cartage we can serve customers even better and more flexibly and provide fleet employees with exciting growth opportunities at one of Canada's largest and most trusted supply chain service providers."
This article was originally covered by sister publication Canadian Grocer.