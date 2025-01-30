 Skip to main content

Walmart Canada to Invest $6.5B to Boost Store and Supply Chain Footprint

Retailer to build "dozens" of new stores across country
Jillian Morgan
CG Digital Editor
Walmart Canada
Walmart Canada will open five new Supercentres in Ontario and Alberta by 2027.

Walmart Canada is spending CAD $6.5 billion over the next five years to grow its store network and supply chain.

The retailer said Thursday (Jan. 30) it plans to build "dozens" of new stores across the country, beginning with five Supercentres in Ontario and Alberta by 2027.

Walmart will open a new store in Port Credit, Ont., this summer, followed by its recently announced Oakville store, slated to open in late 2025.

Three new Alberta Supercentres are expected to open by 2027 in Calgary, Edmonton and Fort McMurray, as previously reported

The Vaughan Distribution Centre — Walmart Canada's most advanced facility — will also open in Spring 2025.

"Walmart Canada is on an ambitious growth journey to serve even more Canadians — better and differently than ever before. This $6.5 billion investment is the largest we've made in Canada towards expanding our footprint since we first arrived here 30 years ago," said Gui Loureiro, regional CEO, Walmart Canada, Chile, Mexico and Central America, in a release. "And as Gonzalo Gebara finishes his last few weeks as president and CEO of Walmart Canada, before returning home to Argentina, I want to thank him for his strong leadership and vision in driving these growth plans."

[RELATED: Canada's Grocery Code Office Appoints 1st President and Adjudicator]

Walmart Canada also announced Thursday a deal with Canada Cartage. 

The fleet services provider will buy the retailer’s fleet business. 

"Canada Cartage has deep expertise in providing dedicated fleet services and has been serving Canadian businesses for more than 110 years," said Matt Kelly, VP of supply chain, Walmart Canada. "Through Canada Cartage we can serve customers even better and more flexibly and provide fleet employees with exciting growth opportunities at one of Canada's largest and most trusted supply chain service providers."

This article was originally covered by sister publication Canadian Grocer

