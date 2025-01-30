Walmart Canada to Invest $6.5B to Boost Store and Supply Chain Footprint

Walmart Canada is spending CAD $6.5 billion over the next five years to grow its store network and supply chain.

The retailer said Thursday (Jan. 30) it plans to build "dozens" of new stores across the country, beginning with five Supercentres in Ontario and Alberta by 2027.

Walmart will open a new store in Port Credit, Ont., this summer, followed by its recently announced Oakville store, slated to open in late 2025.

Three new Alberta Supercentres are expected to open by 2027 in Calgary, Edmonton and Fort McMurray, as previously reported.

The Vaughan Distribution Centre — Walmart Canada's most advanced facility — will also open in Spring 2025.