Walgreens' Q1 Tops Estimates Amid Cost Cuts

Walgreens currently has about 8,500 U.S. retail locations.

Walgreens Boots Alliance reported a better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and sales with growth across its divisions.

The company reported a loss of $265 million, or $0.31 a share, for the quarter ended Nov. 30, compared to a loss of $67 million, or $0.8 a share, in the year-ago period. Walgreens said the loss was primarily driven by higher operating losses related to its “footprint optimization program.” (Walgreens plans to close 1,200 stores during the next three years, including 500 in its current fiscal year. The company has about 8,500

U.S. retail locations.)

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.51, ahead of the $0.38 per share the Street expected. Total sales rose 7.5% to $39.46 billion, easily topping the $37.4 billion analysts expected.

By segment, U.S. retail pharmacy business sales increased 6.6% to $30.9 billion. Same-store sales rose 8.5%. Pharmacy sales rose 10.4% and pharmacy same-store sales jumped 12.7%. Retail sales fell 6.2%, with comp sales down 4.6%, reflecting a weaker cough cold flu season and lower sales in discretionary categories.