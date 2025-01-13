Walgreens' Q1 Tops Estimates Amid Cost Cuts
The U.S. healthcare segment had first quarter sales of $2.2 billion with growth in all businesses compared to the year-ago quarter. VillageMD sales increased 9%, CareCentrix increased 16% and Shields increased 30%. Walgreens’ international segment sales rose 10.2% to $6.4 billion. Boots’ sales grew 30%, or 23% on a constant currency basis, helped by strong Black Friday performance.
"Our first quarter results reflect our disciplined execution against our 2025 priorities: stabilizing the retail pharmacy by optimizing our footprint, controlling operating costs, improving cash flow and continuing to address reimbursement models,” said Tim Wentworth, CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “While our turnaround will take time, our early progress reinforces our belief in a sustainable, retail pharmacy-led operating model."
Walgreens maintained its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $1.40 to $1.80 per share.
This article was originally reported by sister publication by Chain Store Age.