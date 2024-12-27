Ingles' Net Sales, Gross Profit Down in 4Q

For the fiscal year ended Sept. 28, 2024, Ingles’ net sales totaled $5.64 billion, compared with $5.89 billion for the fiscal year ended Sept.30, 2023. The fiscal year ended Sept. 28, 2024, had 52 weeks, while the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2023, had 53 weeks.

Gross profit for the fiscal year ended Sept. 28, 2024, came to $1.3 billion, or 23.1% of sales, while gross profit for the fiscal year ended Sep. 30, 2023, came to $1.4 billion, or 23.8% of sales. Net income totaled $105.5 million for the fiscal year ended Sept. 28, 2024, compared with $210.8 million for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class A Common Stock were $5.68 and $5.56, respectively, for the fiscal year ended Sept. 28, 2024, versus $11.35 and $11.10, respectively, for the prior fiscal year. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class B Common Stock were each $5.16 for current fiscal year, compared with last fiscal year's basic and diluted earnings per share of $10.32.

Ingles’ capital expenditures for the 2024 fiscal year were $210.9 million, versus $173.6 million for the 2023 fiscal year. The company said that its financial resources, including its line of credit and other internal and anticipated external sources of funds, would be enough to meet planned cap ex, debt service and working capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

In other Ingles financial news, the company revealed that it had received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, noting that because the company has not yet filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 28, 2024, it’s no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC in a timely manner. The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the company’s shares on Nasdaq. Ingles attributed the filing delay to the impact of Hurricane Helene and said that it intended to file its annual report within the required 60-day period to either complete the filing or to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule.

Asheville, N.C.-based Ingles operates 198 supermarkets in six southeastern states. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the company runs neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. It also owns a fluid-dairy facility that supplies its supermarkets and unaffiliated customers. Ingles is No. 54 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.