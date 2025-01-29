How DTC Sales and Regulations Are Changing the BevAlc Landscape
“One of the things that a lot of states, such as California, are doing is requiring retailers to pay wholesalers by electronic funds transfer,” Martin reported.
This move and other requirements impact stakeholders across the chain. “If you are a third-party marketing a product or brand, it’s about the flow of funds – making sure it goes to a licensed entity. The licensed entity has to be in control,” Martin pointed out. “This is about the tiers within the industry.”
At the same time, advancing technologies are affecting the way that purveyors can sell alcohol in a direct way, such as the use of biometrics. “There are challenges, especially when you talk about smaller retailers, because it’s a big investment for them,” Martin said, adding that larger retail chains generally have legal counsel advising them on compliance in this arena.
In this climate, retailers face competition from DTC sellers and many are also ramping up their own shipping capabilities, working with platforms like DRINKS. “I do see that both sides can live together, though,” remarked Martin.
For instance, retailers authorized to sell adult beverages can carry certain products that are not available for DTC shipping and therefore differentiate their assortment.