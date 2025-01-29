How DTC Sales and Regulations Are Changing the BevAlc Landscape

There have been some notable shifts within beverage alcohol (BevAlc) categories, from the dip in consumption among Gen Z consumers to states updating their laws to sell beer and wine in supermarkets. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) selling is also impacting retail sales of adult beverages, as nearly all states now allow people to buy wine from producers around the country and some have approved the DTC shipping of spirits, ciders and beer.

More loosening of restrictions may be on the way, as state legislatures in different parts of the United States, including New York, have introduced or passed laws allowing DTC spirits shipping. Meanwhile, DTC purchases from breweries are allowed in 10 states.

While interest in and availability of DTC shipments may be on the rise, beverage producers and retailers must stay compliant with regulations that address licenses, taxes and buyer age requirements. Progressive Grocer recently spoke with Kelly Martin, chief compliance officer at beverage technology company DRINKS, about alcohol payment compliance, in light of considerations such as age restrictions, biometric age verification and various delivery methods. DRINKS is an e-commerce platform for retailers, brands, marketplaces and alcohol producers.