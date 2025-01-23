Preferabli Boosts Personalization Capabilities With Acquisition

Preferabli's leadership team now includes, from left to right, Co-Founder and CEO Pam Dillon, Co-Founder and CTO Andrew Sussman, Chief Growth Officer Andrew Allison and Chief Design and Experience Officer Daniele Delgrosso.

Preferabli, an AI-driven product discovery and recommendation software spanning wine, spirits and food, has acquired the consumer loyalty platform Libation Labs, Inc.

Through this acquisition, Preferabli will leverage Libation Labs’ technologies that power direct-to-consumer (DTC) relationships in the wine industry. The addition complements Preferabli’s solutions that are based on a novel form of machine learning and a proprietary database with hundreds of characteristics for millions of products. In December, Preferabli announced that it is teaming up with Albertsons Cos. to offer a highly curated wine collection on the grocery retailing platform.

Based in Napa, Calif., Libation Labs has developed a mobile app called Cuvée for experiences in that popular wine-growing region, including wine tastings, restaurant and hotel stays, hot air balloon rides and supercar drives. Co-founders Andrew Allison and Daniele Delgrosso are joining Preferabli's leadership team as chief growth officer and chief design and experience officer, respectively.