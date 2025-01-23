 Skip to main content

Preferabli Boosts Personalization Capabilities With Acquisition

Libation Labs joins forces with AI-powered wine, spirits and food recommendation software provider
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Preferabli
Preferabli's leadership team now includes, from left to right, Co-Founder and CEO Pam Dillon, Co-Founder and CTO Andrew Sussman, Chief Growth Officer Andrew Allison and Chief Design and Experience Officer Daniele Delgrosso.

Preferabli, an AI-driven product discovery and recommendation software spanning wine, spirits and food, has acquired the consumer loyalty platform Libation Labs, Inc. 

Through this acquisition, Preferabli will leverage Libation Labs’ technologies that power direct-to-consumer (DTC) relationships in the wine industry. The addition complements Preferabli’s solutions that are based on a novel form of machine learning and a proprietary database with hundreds of characteristics for millions of products. In December, Preferabli announced that it is teaming up with Albertsons Cos. to offer a highly curated wine collection on the grocery retailing platform.  

[RELATED: AppCard’s Pinky 2.0 Aims to Revolutionize Shopper Engagement for Indies]

Based in Napa, Calif., Libation Labs has developed a mobile app called Cuvée for experiences in that popular wine-growing region, including wine tastings, restaurant and hotel stays, hot air balloon rides and supercar drives. Co-founders Andrew Allison and Daniele Delgrosso are joining Preferabli's leadership team as chief growth officer and chief design and experience officer, respectively. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

According to Pam Dillon, co-founder and CEO of Preferabli, the move will expand Preferabli's reach into the consumer market and enable more personalized experiences. "We're imagining a world driven by individual preferences, using machine intelligence with human touch. Our software extends the bounds of what it means to create truly personalized experiences and vibrant ecosystems across the world of wine, spirits and food,” she said. "Together our team is now building an international platform of winery and distillery experiences, starting with the Napa Valley."

Added Allison: "We are creating an extensive base of content for the platform, and supporting that content through a dynamic social media strategy. We have deep experience in bringing winery and distillery experiences alive, and the ability to personalize and target these experiences will further drive loyalty."

As the deal closes, the company will soon release a single reimagined mobile application, integrating existing and new platform functionalities and content.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds