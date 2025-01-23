Preferabli Boosts Personalization Capabilities With Acquisition
According to Pam Dillon, co-founder and CEO of Preferabli, the move will expand Preferabli's reach into the consumer market and enable more personalized experiences. "We're imagining a world driven by individual preferences, using machine intelligence with human touch. Our software extends the bounds of what it means to create truly personalized experiences and vibrant ecosystems across the world of wine, spirits and food,” she said. "Together our team is now building an international platform of winery and distillery experiences, starting with the Napa Valley."
Added Allison: "We are creating an extensive base of content for the platform, and supporting that content through a dynamic social media strategy. We have deep experience in bringing winery and distillery experiences alive, and the ability to personalize and target these experiences will further drive loyalty."
As the deal closes, the company will soon release a single reimagined mobile application, integrating existing and new platform functionalities and content.