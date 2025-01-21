What’s Up With the Downturn in Alcohol Consumption?
Although changes can impact beer, wine and spirits departments, the research points to new opportunities for grocers, too. NCS shared that consumers are more likely to buy nonalcoholic beverages in grocery stores (37%) than superstores (30%), restaurants (20%), c-stores (19%) and club stores (15%).
"As more consumers, especially younger ones, embrace a sober curious lifestyle, we're seeing a change in purchasing behavior following this cultural shift," confirmed Alan Miles, NCS’ CEO. "NCS data shows the demand for new nonalcoholic beverage options grew steadily over the last three years. Beverage brands are meeting and contributing to this demand with new nonalcoholic products on the shelves."
Other Data on Dry Habits
Other recent research shows similar drinking trends. Market insights company Mintel, for example, revealed that 78% of U.S. adults over the age of 22 who do drink any alcoholic beverages agree they can still enjoy parties/social gatherings without alcohol, and 42% say that events like Dry January are a fun challenge.
Meanwhile, a survey from the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America’s data group SipSource found that actual sales from wholesalers to more than 450,000 retailers nationwide fell 6% from August 2023 to August 2024, with an 8% slide in wine and a 3.9% dip in spirits.
Where does beer fit into these lifestyle trends? A new Morning Consult poll commissioned by the Beer Institute shows that 60% of U.S. consumers taking part in Dry January think that low- and no-alcohol beer help them achieve their moderation goals. Those who opt for Dry January or a scaled-back “Damp January” cite improved wellness (49%) and saving money (48%) as their top reasons.