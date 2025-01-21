What’s Up With the Downturn in Alcohol Consumption?

In some potentially sobering news for adult beverage makers, recent research shows that people are increasingly mindful of the amount of alcohol they are consuming. During and beyond the month of Dry January, sober-curious shoppers and teetotalers are affecting overall demand, some reports indicate.

Dry January remains a kickstart to such behaviors, according to one recent study commissioned by ad firm NCSolutions (NCS). Its data shows that 30% of U.S. consumers are taking part in that movement this year, spiking 36% from 2024.

[RELATED: Investment Firm Buys Majority Stake in Spindrift]

On a broader level, NCS reported that nearly half (49%) of Americans say they plan to drink less alcohol in 2025, a 44% leap over 2023. The future is likely trending that way, too, given that 65% of Gen Z consumers plan to drink less and 39% say they are planning to adopt a “dry” lifestyle this year. In comparison, 57% of Millennials, 49% of Gen Xers and 30% of Boomers plan to imbibe less.

In its report, NCS cited sales figures supporting such sentiments. For example, shoppers purchased 22% more nonalcoholic beer from November 2023 to November 2024.