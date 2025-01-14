Investment Firm Buys Majority Stake in Spindrift

Spindrift, which continues to gain market share and roll out new products, has been acquired by a West Coast PE firm.

There are some changes brewing at Spindrift Beverage Co. The Newton, Mass.-based company that makes fruit-flavored sparkling water disclosed that a San Francisco private investment firm, Gryphon Investors, is acquiring a majority stake in the company.

In addition to the updated ownership, Spindrift announced a leadership change. Founder and current CEO Bill Creelman – who created the product in 2010 – will move to a new role as board chair, and will be succeeded as CEO by Dave Burwick.

The new CEO is a 35-year CPG veteran who has served as president and CEO of The Boston Beer Co., president and CEO of Peet's Coffee, and president, North America at Weight Watchers. He also spent 20 years at PepsiCo in various executive capacities, including as chief marketing officer of Pepsi-Cola North America and Pepsi-Cola International.