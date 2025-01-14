Investment Firm Buys Majority Stake in Spindrift
"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built at Spindrift over the past 15 years," said Creelman. "For this next stage of growth, we looked for two things: a leader who could understand our business and the brand as natively as the people who work here today and an investment partner with the right financial and operational resources to galvanize our market leadership. I have known and respected Dave for nearly a decade, and with his experience and Gryphon Investors' expertise, I'm confident that we will continue to have tremendous success in growing the brand and inspiring consumers to choose beverages that are based on the belief that the best tastes come directly from nature."
Added Burwrick: "I'm excited to join this dynamic team. Spindrift's combination of talented professionals, superior products, and loyal customers has created a fantastic brand with a great future — one I can't wait to be a part of."
Gryphon’s managing director and two of its partners will join the Spindrift board. The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025.