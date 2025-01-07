Everest Introduces New Ice-Vending Solutions for Retailers
The Avalanche addresses common retail challenges, including out-of-stock issues, shrinkage and inventory management, with the following features:
- Clean Vault Technology: UV light disinfection that ensures every bag of ice is sanitized right before dispensing.
- Basecamp Remote Monitoring: Allows operators to stay connected with real-time data and alerts to optimize machine performance.
- Energy Efficiency: All-season insulation and LED lighting to minimize environmental impact while reducing costs.
- Dual Revenue Streams: Offers both bagged ice and water-vending capabilities to maximize profitability.
Meanwhile, the Everest Ascent complements the Avalanche by offering a through-wall design, ideal for retailers integrating vending machines into their construction. Customers access the machine from the exterior, ensuring operation in any weather. Like the Avalanche, the Ascent boasts Everest’s design philosophy of eliminating complex mechanical parts, ensuring durability and ease of ownership.
“We’re proud to launch the Avalanche and the Ascent as the next evolution in ice vending,” said Ben Gaskill, CEO of Apopka, Fla.-based Everest Ice and Water Systems. “These models reflect our dedication to innovation, reliability, and meeting the needs of both business owners and their customers.”