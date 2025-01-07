Everest Introduces New Ice-Vending Solutions for Retailers

The Avalanche introduces Everest’s new auto-bagging system, a patented feature using a rotating barrel to deliver fresh bagged ice without adding complex mechanical parts.

Everest Ice and Water Systems has launched the Everest Avalanche, a vending machine that the company designed to redefine convenience, efficiency and hygiene. Alongside the Avalanche, Everest has introduced the Everest Ascent, a through-wall model tailored for modern construction and year-round operation.

The Everest Avalanche features the company’s new auto-bagging system, a patented feature using a rotating barrel to deliver fresh bagged ice without adding complex mechanical parts. This innovation eliminates the need for customers to bag ice themselves, enhancing convenience while reducing operational hassles for retail operators.

