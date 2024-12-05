GroceryTech 2025 Registration Now Open
Last year's attendees included CEOs; CIOs; directors of tech, IT innovation, and R&D; directors of marketing and communications; and directors of retail systems.
GroceryTech 2024 also featured a stellar speaker lineup that included execs from such innovative national retailers as Walmart and Albertsons Cos. Leaders from regional and independent grocers, including Big Y and Erewhon, also left their mark on driving forward-thinking solutions.
Progressive Grocer is currently recruiting qualified speakers for GroceryTech 2025. Interested individuals can apply online.
Those interested in attending this one-of-a-kind event can click on the button below. Don't lose out on this opportunity to create meaningful connections that will drive impact across your business and the industry at large.