GroceryTech 2025 Registration Now Open

Presented by Progressive Grocer, the Dallas event is the only tech innovation conference geared toward grocery leaders
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
GroceryTech

Progressive Grocer has opened registration for its annual GroceryTech event allowing the grocery world to once again gather in Dallas to collaborate on how technology can help shoppers on their purchase journey. 

Taking place June 10-12, GroceryTech 2025 will be an intimate and experiential event for grocery retail decision-makers who are modernizing their technology and seeking new solutions that drive business impact. 

With the theme of "Creating Connections," GroceryTech 2025 will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players including retailers and solution providers to foster innovation and growth. All three days of the event are dedicated to helping attendees better understand and influence their ideal shopper.

Last year's attendees included CEOs; CIOs; directors of tech, IT innovation, and R&D; directors of marketing and communications; and directors of retail systems.

GroceryTech 2024 also featured a stellar speaker lineup that included execs from such innovative national retailers as Walmart and Albertsons Cos. Leaders from regional and independent grocers, including Big Y and Erewhon, also left their mark on driving forward-thinking solutions. 

Progressive Grocer is currently recruiting qualified speakers for GroceryTech 2025. Interested individuals can apply online

Those interested in attending this one-of-a-kind event can click on the button below. Don't lose out on this opportunity to create meaningful connections that will drive impact across your business and the industry at large.

