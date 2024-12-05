GroceryTech 2025 Registration Now Open

Progressive Grocer has opened registration for its annual GroceryTech event – allowing the grocery world to once again gather in Dallas to collaborate on how technology can help shoppers on their purchase journey.

Taking place June 10-12, GroceryTech 2025 will be an intimate and experiential event for grocery retail decision-makers who are modernizing their technology and seeking new solutions that drive business impact.

With the theme of "Creating Connections," GroceryTech 2025 will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including retailers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth. All three days of the event are dedicated to helping attendees better understand and influence their ideal shopper.