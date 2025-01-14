Hormel Chief to Retire

James P. Snee, who has been at the helm of Hormel Foods Corp. as chairman of the board, president and CEO for nearly nine years, is retiring. The 36-year company veteran announced his departure this week, as Hormel forms a search committee to find his successor.

After the new leader is appointed, Snee will serve as a strategic advisor to the board through the end of fiscal 2025 and for 18 months after that. The committee will consider both internal and external candidates.

Snee joined Hormel Foods in 1989 and continually rose through the proverbial ranks. He oversaw the expansion of its portfolio of protein-based brands, along with additions to the Planters snacking group, the Fontanini foodservice unit and the South America-focused Cerati brand. In addition, Snee spearheaded transformation efforts and steered the company to its 59th consecutive year of annual dividend increases.