Hershey’s Chairman, President and CEO Announces Retirement

Michele Buck, the first female chairman, president and CEO of The Hershey Co. and a 2022 Top Women in Grocery Trailblazer winner, is stepping down after a storied CPG career. The Hershey, Pa.-based company announced that Buck is retiring and a succession plan is in place.

Buck will stay in her role until a new chief executive is named. When that happens, she will resign from her seat on the board of directors and transition to a senior advisor rule until her official retirement date of June 30, 2026.

Buck has been CEO at Hershey since 2017. Prior to that, she served in several other roles of increasing responsibility, including a tenure as COO, leading the company’s day-to-day North American operations and overseeing its business in Central and South America. Her career also includes 17 years at Kraft/Nabisco and the Frito-Lay division of PepsiCo. She earned an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"The board is grateful for Michele's vision and transformational leadership, not only over the past eight years as our CEO but for the past two decades. Michele has made innumerable marks on Hershey, including serving as the key architect of the company's expansion into broader snacking categories, driving sustainable international growth and building advanced capabilities and growth platforms to evolve Hershey into a stronger and more diversified business,’ said Victor Crawford, lead independent director of the board. “Succession planning is a matter the board and Michele have been discussing and with Michele's continued guidance and leadership, we are confident we will execute a seamless transition."