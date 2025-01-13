Hershey’s Chairman, President and CEO Announces Retirement
Buck, for her part, said that leading the legacy CPG was a career pinnacle. “Our team has created one of the strongest and most recognizable snacking portfolios in the industry and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished," she said. "I am a firm believer that our long-term success is rooted in Hershey culture – the spirit of innovation has kept us at the forefront of new and changing trends to best serve our customers and consumers, made us a stronger partner for our communities and contributed to significant value creation for our shareholders. This year will be my 20th at Hershey and as we embark on a new year, I believe now is the right time to formally activate our succession planning and begin the transition to Hershey's next leader."
In a 2022 interview with Progressive Grocer about her Trailblazer award, Buck shared some advice for young professionals starting out in the industry. “Always be in the driver’s seat of your work and career, no matter if you are in your early, mid- or later career. At Hershey, one of our most important behaviors is 'Own It.' It’s important to own your work, your energy, your development, your career moves and perhaps, most importantly, your setbacks, because that is where you learn and grow the most — that and taking assignments that push you outside your comfort zone can be game-changing,” she advised.
As Buck prepares to leave her own top role within the company, Hershey has appointed a special committee to steer the CEO search and will work with a nationally recognized search firm, considering both internal and external candidates.
Hershey will release its fourth quarter sales and earnings report on Feb. 6.