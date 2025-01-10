Welch’s Appoints Chief R&D Officer

"Chris' strategic vision and proven ability to drive transformation have been instrumental in advancing our innovation agenda," said Trevor Bynum, Welch's president and CEO. "Her ability to inspire teams and deliver breakthrough solutions is exactly what we need as we accelerate our growth trajectory, and we are thrilled to have her at the helm of our R&D organization."

Kwiat said she is grateful for the opportunity to lead the R&D function. "As a farmer-owned cooperative, we have a unique opportunity to build on our legacy of quality and innovation while creating products that delight consumers and deliver value to our grower-owners,” she remarked.

Later this year, Welch’s is opening a new corporate headquarters in Waltham, Mass. For the last 40 years, the CPG has been based in Concord, Mass.