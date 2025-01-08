Dole Packaged Foods Sees Exec Changes

The turning of the calendar year is bringing some changes at Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, which announced two retirements and promotions as 2025 gets underway.

In the marketing function, the most recent VP of marketing, Nora Witt, is retiring and will be succeeded by Mike Secor. In his new role, Secor will leverage his track record of transforming brands as he executes the Dole’s marketing strategy for the U.S. division. His career includes leadership positions at Bonduelle Fresh Americas, Ruiz Foods and General Mills. He earned an MBA from Vanderbilt University and a degree in economics and government from St. Lawrence University.

Elsewhere in the organization, Stacy Smoot has been elevated to VP of retail and foodservice sales following the retirement of Stuart McAllister. Since joining Dole in 2022, she has created several programs supporting retail customer growth; moving forward, she will develop cross-channel retail and foodservice efficiencies that drive successful results. Smoot’s background includes senior-level work at CPGs such as Bimbo Bakeries, ARYTZA and Maple Leaf Foods. She graduated from DePaul University with an MBA in marketing and completed an executive corporate learning program at Harvard Business School.