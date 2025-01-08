 Skip to main content

Dole Packaged Foods Sees Exec Changes

Fruit snack maker makes appointments in marketing and retail areas
Lynn Petrak
Mike Secor
The turning of the calendar year is bringing some changes at Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, which announced two retirements and promotions as 2025 gets underway.

In the marketing function, the most recent VP of marketing, Nora Witt, is retiring and will be succeeded by Mike Secor. In his new role, Secor will leverage his track record of transforming brands as he executes the Dole’s marketing strategy for the U.S. division. His career includes leadership positions at Bonduelle Fresh Americas, Ruiz Foods and General Mills. He earned an MBA from Vanderbilt University and a degree in economics and government from St. Lawrence University. 

Elsewhere in the organization, Stacy Smoot has been elevated to VP of retail and foodservice sales following the retirement of Stuart McAllister. Since joining Dole in 2022, she has created several programs supporting retail customer growth; moving forward, she will develop cross-channel retail and foodservice efficiencies that drive successful results. Smoot’s background includes senior-level work at CPGs such as Bimbo Bakeries, ARYTZA and Maple Leaf Foods. She graduated from DePaul University with an MBA in marketing and completed an executive corporate learning program at Harvard Business School. 

Stacy Smoot
“We are incredibly grateful for Nora and Stuart’s contributions at Dole. During their time with the company, Nora has helped Dole reach key milestones such as launching 11 new innovations in a single year for the brand’s US portfolio while Stuart implemented and expanded Dole’s food service business from the ground up, creating an additional revenue stream for the company. Stuart and Nora have played a key role in building brand love for Dole among U.S. consumers and have built a strong foundation for growth for Stacy and Mike to lead,” said Orzse Hodi, president and managing director, Americas. 

Hodi continued, “Mike brings extensive experience to Dole in leveraging consumer insights and launching innovative products. He will undoubtedly help Dole as we continue to build a brighter future through the goodness of fruit. Stacy has made tremendous strides in streamlining our retail sales teams with insight-led, strategic focus. We look forward to her leading our cross-channel sales team to drive continued growth and pursue excellence.”

Based in Westlake Village, Calif., Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, grows, sources, distributes and markets fruit snacks across the beverage, snacks, frozen and pantry categories. 

