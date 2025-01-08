Dole Packaged Foods Sees Exec Changes

“We are incredibly grateful for Nora and Stuart’s contributions at Dole. During their time with the company, Nora has helped Dole reach key milestones such as launching 11 new innovations in a single year for the brand’s US portfolio while Stuart implemented and expanded Dole’s food service business from the ground up, creating an additional revenue stream for the company. Stuart and Nora have played a key role in building brand love for Dole among U.S. consumers and have built a strong foundation for growth for Stacy and Mike to lead,” said Orzse Hodi, president and managing director, Americas.
Hodi continued, “Mike brings extensive experience to Dole in leveraging consumer insights and launching innovative products. He will undoubtedly help Dole as we continue to build a brighter future through the goodness of fruit. Stacy has made tremendous strides in streamlining our retail sales teams with insight-led, strategic focus. We look forward to her leading our cross-channel sales team to drive continued growth and pursue excellence.”
Based in Westlake Village, Calif., Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, grows, sources, distributes and markets fruit snacks across the beverage, snacks, frozen and pantry categories.