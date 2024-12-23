 Skip to main content

Potandon Produce Taps Former FreshDirect CEO to Lead Company

David Lawrence succeeds Mel Davenport, who is retiring
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Potandon Produce David Lawrence Headshot Main Image
David Lawrence

Potandon Produce, one of the largest providers of fresh potatoes in North America, has hired former FreshDirect CEO David Lawrence as its new CEO, succeeding Mel Davenport, whose 30-plus years at Potandon were marked by the launch of Klondike Goldust and Klondike Rose potatoes and the CarbSmart line. Davenport also strengthened Potandon’s market position, continued the expansion of its Green Giant Fresh products, grew its product offerings, and fostered a culture of excellence and sustainability.  

“Mel’s well-deserved retirement marks the culmination of a career,” noted Jeff Sholl, founder and managing member of Potandon, which has corporate offices in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Dallas. “As a key member of Potandon’s senior management team, Mel has been a cornerstone of our business since its inception, and his leadership has been pivotal to the company’s position today. As we celebrate Mel’s contributions, we also look forward to an exciting new chapter under the leadership of David Lawrence, whose vision and expertise will guide Potandon toward continued growth and success.”

[RELATED: Ahold Delhaize USA, Campbell’s Team to Lower Potato Farming Emissions]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Lawrence brings to his latest role a wealth of experience and proven leadership in the fresh food and logistics industries. At Bronx, N.Y.-based Fresh Direct, he led initiatives that improved the customer experience, simplified operations and drove significant business growth. Before that, Lawrence was president of Taylor Farms Northwest LLC, CEO of National Pecan LLC and president of C.M. Holtzinger Fruit Co.

“I am looking forward to joining Potandon Produce and building upon the strong foundation established by Mel and the team,” said Lawrence. “At a time when consumers are more focused on functional foods, health and nutrition than ever, I’m proud to join a company that understands these evolving needs and is committed to delivering unique varieties and such a huge consumer footprint for providing nutritious, high-quality produce to meet them.”

FreshDirect is a locally and sustainably sourced online grocer providing service to the greater New York tri-state area. It was acquired from Ahold Delhaize USA by Turkish grocery delivery company Getir in late 2023. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds