Potandon Produce Taps Former FreshDirect CEO to Lead Company
Lawrence brings to his latest role a wealth of experience and proven leadership in the fresh food and logistics industries. At Bronx, N.Y.-based Fresh Direct, he led initiatives that improved the customer experience, simplified operations and drove significant business growth. Before that, Lawrence was president of Taylor Farms Northwest LLC, CEO of National Pecan LLC and president of C.M. Holtzinger Fruit Co.
“I am looking forward to joining Potandon Produce and building upon the strong foundation established by Mel and the team,” said Lawrence. “At a time when consumers are more focused on functional foods, health and nutrition than ever, I’m proud to join a company that understands these evolving needs and is committed to delivering unique varieties and such a huge consumer footprint for providing nutritious, high-quality produce to meet them.”
FreshDirect is a locally and sustainably sourced online grocer providing service to the greater New York tri-state area. It was acquired from Ahold Delhaize USA by Turkish grocery delivery company Getir in late 2023.