Potandon Produce Taps Former FreshDirect CEO to Lead Company

Potandon Produce, one of the largest providers of fresh potatoes in North America, has hired former FreshDirect CEO David Lawrence as its new CEO, succeeding Mel Davenport, whose 30-plus years at Potandon were marked by the launch of Klondike Goldust and Klondike Rose potatoes and the CarbSmart line. Davenport also strengthened Potandon’s market position, continued the expansion of its Green Giant Fresh products, grew its product offerings, and fostered a culture of excellence and sustainability.

“Mel’s well-deserved retirement marks the culmination of a career,” noted Jeff Sholl, founder and managing member of Potandon, which has corporate offices in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Dallas. “As a key member of Potandon’s senior management team, Mel has been a cornerstone of our business since its inception, and his leadership has been pivotal to the company’s position today. As we celebrate Mel’s contributions, we also look forward to an exciting new chapter under the leadership of David Lawrence, whose vision and expertise will guide Potandon toward continued growth and success.”

