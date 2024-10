Offering all of the health benefits and the familiar taste of their fresh counterparts, convenient frozen Oh!Tatoes are whole frozen Idaho baked potatoes ready to serve and eat after just four minutes in the microwave. Available to North American consumers for the first time, the fluffy, flavorful taters are suitable as a side, a quick and wholesome snack on their own, and more. A 40-ounce bag retails for a suggested price range of $7-$9.