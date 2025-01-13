 Skip to main content

Retailers Spring into Wildfire Assistance Mode

Grocers and delivery platforms offer aid in California
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Red Cross wildfire support
Retailers such as SpartanNash are raising funds to support relief groups including the American Red Cross.

As firefighters from California and now from around the world continue to battle blazes in the Los Angeles region, grocers are stepping in to help those affected by the disaster. Retailers based in the region and in other parts of the United States are donating products and launching fundraising campaigns, among other forms of assistance.

Instacart, for example, is waiving delivery fees for all grocery orders of $10 or more for customers in Los Angeles County and is activating its Community Carts program for several YMCA sites in the area. The crowdsourcing platform, similar to a food drive, allows customers to use their Instacart app or website to donate via the Community Carts banner. Users can choose any participating YMCA and buy as many items as they would like from the personalized wish list of each location.

“You can now donate the exact groceries and supplies that emergency centers in L.A. desperately need, and we’ll deliver these for you with no delivery or service fee. At Instacart, we believe one of the most noble things one can do is to help feed others, and now is a critical time to do so,” shared CEO and Chair Fidji Simo in a Jan. 12 LinkedIn post.

Tony Sarsam, CEO of Michigan-based food solutions company SpartanNash, also took to the LinkedIn platform to express his support for those in harm’s way. A onetime resident of Monrovia, Calif., Sarsam said he knows people who have lost their homes. “Over 10,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 150,000 souls have been displaced – families, children, neighbors and friends. And we can help…we must help,” he wrote.

Instacart fire support
Instacart announced a crowdsourcing campaign to support West Coast fire victims as part of a multi-pronged effort.

Accordingly, SpartanNash is working with its nonprofit partners Convoy of Hope and Global Empowerment Mission, to donate six truckloads of essential products, including bottled water, ready-to-eat snacks and personal hygiene items. The company is also rolling out an in-store and online  campaign benefiting American Red Cross and its work to support those impacted by the fires; shoppers can give $1, $5, $10, $25 or $50 at checkout or online at shopfamilyfare.com from now through Jan. 27.

Other retail organizations announced their own aid efforts, including The Kroger Co., which owns and operates a Ralphs store that burned down in Pacific Palisades. The company is committing to raise $1 million for families impacted by the blazes that devastated that town and other nearby neighborhoods. As part of that fundraising initiative, shoppers can round up at checkout or donate online. The retailer is also delivering food, water, and supplies to local fire departments and evaluation centers.

"We strive to fulfill our purpose, to Feed the Human Spirit, every day, and especially when disaster strikes," said Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen. "Our associates are always among the first to support our communities during natural disasters, and the situation in southern California is no different. I'm so proud of how quickly our teams have worked to reopen stores that were temporarily closed during the unfolding wildfire situation to ensure we're a resource for customers who need fresh food, pantry staples and necessities like water and ice. Our hearts are with everyone who is impacted by this tragedy – especially our team of associates and their extended families – and we are grateful to the first responders working so hard to protect our communities."

Amazon is using its recently opened Wildfire Relief Hub, based a couple of hours from L.A., to deliver essential items to nonprofit groups on the ground, including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Dream Center, International Medical Corps, World Central Kitchen, among others. The retail company is also shipping Amazon-donated items from across its supply chain network, including essential personal supplies as well as wildfire mitigation equipment like axes, goggles, masks, rakes, shovels, smoke pumps, soil sifters and shelter kits. Tapping into its extensive tech platforms, Amazon is providing its AWS cloud technology to emergency response teams.

CVS Health announced that its stores in affected communities are reopening when deemed safe to operate and shared that its CVS Caremark benefits arm will enable pharmacy claims for one-time emergency refills for plan members within the fire zone. Additionally, CVS Specialty is reaching out to patients in emergency-affected areas who need to schedule or reschedule their orders.

DoorDash is providing $50,000 in donated delivery to food banks and other anti-hunger community groups through its Project DASH program and is offering $150,000 in DoorDash Community Credits to first responders and organizations servicing the region. The delivery company is waiving fees on orders placed in Los Angles County and donating $1 to World Central Kitchen for every order placed in the area, up to $1 million.

The Uber delivery platform, which worked with local authorities to help evacuate residents as fires raged, continues to offer rides to designated shelters for people in harm’s way. 

