Retailers Spring into Wildfire Assistance Mode

Accordingly, SpartanNash is working with its nonprofit partners Convoy of Hope and Global Empowerment Mission, to donate six truckloads of essential products, including bottled water, ready-to-eat snacks and personal hygiene items. The company is also rolling out an in-store and online campaign benefiting American Red Cross and its work to support those impacted by the fires; shoppers can give $1, $5, $10, $25 or $50 at checkout or online at shopfamilyfare.com from now through Jan. 27.

Other retail organizations announced their own aid efforts, including The Kroger Co., which owns and operates a Ralphs store that burned down in Pacific Palisades. The company is committing to raise $1 million for families impacted by the blazes that devastated that town and other nearby neighborhoods. As part of that fundraising initiative, shoppers can round up at checkout or donate online. The retailer is also delivering food, water, and supplies to local fire departments and evaluation centers.

"We strive to fulfill our purpose, to Feed the Human Spirit, every day, and especially when disaster strikes," said Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen. "Our associates are always among the first to support our communities during natural disasters, and the situation in southern California is no different. I'm so proud of how quickly our teams have worked to reopen stores that were temporarily closed during the unfolding wildfire situation to ensure we're a resource for customers who need fresh food, pantry staples and necessities like water and ice. Our hearts are with everyone who is impacted by this tragedy – especially our team of associates and their extended families – and we are grateful to the first responders working so hard to protect our communities."

Amazon is using its recently opened Wildfire Relief Hub, based a couple of hours from L.A., to deliver essential items to nonprofit groups on the ground, including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Dream Center, International Medical Corps, World Central Kitchen, among others. The retail company is also shipping Amazon-donated items from across its supply chain network, including essential personal supplies as well as wildfire mitigation equipment like axes, goggles, masks, rakes, shovels, smoke pumps, soil sifters and shelter kits. Tapping into its extensive tech platforms, Amazon is providing its AWS cloud technology to emergency response teams.

CVS Health announced that its stores in affected communities are reopening when deemed safe to operate and shared that its CVS Caremark benefits arm will enable pharmacy claims for one-time emergency refills for plan members within the fire zone. Additionally, CVS Specialty is reaching out to patients in emergency-affected areas who need to schedule or reschedule their orders.

DoorDash is providing $50,000 in donated delivery to food banks and other anti-hunger community groups through its Project DASH program and is offering $150,000 in DoorDash Community Credits to first responders and organizations servicing the region. The delivery company is waiving fees on orders placed in Los Angles County and donating $1 to World Central Kitchen for every order placed in the area, up to $1 million.

The Uber delivery platform, which worked with local authorities to help evacuate residents as fires raged, continues to offer rides to designated shelters for people in harm’s way.