Turnip Truck Opens 4th Store

The Midtown location additionally boasts the indie’s largest in-store kitchen, which will provide such items as house-made pizzas, made-on-site sushi, cold-pressed juices, and expanded hot food, soup, salad and sandwich selections. The larger kitchen will aid Turnip Truck’s plans to launch a full-service catering program in the future.

Turnip Truck’s new store employs around 70 new employees. Open positions can be found on the grocer’s website.

To mark the opening, a grand-opening event and ribbon-cutting will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with live entertainment from local artists, giveaways, tastings from Turnip Truck vendors, and deals across the store.

The grocer’s other locations are in East Nashville, West Nashville, Midtown and the Gulch. Turnip Truck has been recognized as a Progressive Grocer Outstanding Independent in 2019 and 2021.