Turnip Truck Opens 4th Store

Nashville independent grocer expands to Midtown
Turnip Truck New Store Produce Main Image
Among the offerings at Turnip Truck's new store is fresh organic produce.

Turnip Truck, a local natural grocery store chain in Nashville, Tenn., has opened its fourth and largest location at 1920 Broadway in The Broadview at Vanderbilt development. The new location pays tribute to the history of the Midtown neighborhood, where Sunshine Grocery, Nashville’s first natural foods store, opened back in the 1970s. 

“We are thrilled to bring Turnip Truck’s culture, dedication to customer service, and fresh, natural goods to the Midtown community,” said John Dyke, founder of Turnip Truck. “We are grateful to be a part of this dynamic neighborhood and are excited to be able to serve our neighbors high-quality, holistic options.” 

The nearly 24,000-square-foot space is the only grocery store in the area, bringing convenient access to locally sourced, health-conscious goods to nearby residents. Shoppers will find fresh organic produce, natural groceries, supplements, body care products, full-service meat and seafood departments, along with Turnip Truck’s signature smoothie, coffee, salad and hot food bars. The store will also offer beer and wine, artisan cheeses, a dry bulk and herb set, and a fresh nut butter grinder. 

The Midtown location additionally boasts the indie’s largest in-store kitchen, which will provide such items as house-made pizzas, made-on-site sushi, cold-pressed juices, and expanded hot food, soup, salad and sandwich selections. The larger kitchen will aid Turnip Truck’s plans to launch a full-service catering program in the future. 

Turnip Truck’s new store employs around 70 new employees. Open positions can be found on the grocer’s website.

To mark the opening, a grand-opening event and ribbon-cutting will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with live entertainment from local artists, giveaways, tastings from Turnip Truck vendors, and deals across the store. 

The grocer’s other locations are in East Nashville, West Nashville, Midtown and the Gulch. Turnip Truck has been recognized as a Progressive Grocer Outstanding Independent in 2019 and 2021.

