L.A. Wildfires Destroy, Damage Grocery Stores

A nearby Gelson's Markets structure was also scorched in the Palisades fire that was fueled by hurricane-strength winds off the coast. “With a heavy heart, we share that our Palisades store has been completely lost to the fires. This store was more than just a place to shop — it was a cornerstone of the community, and we grieve this loss alongside the team members, customers, and neighbors who called it their own,” said President and CEO Ryan Adams in a letter to customers shared on the company website. He added that the retailer’s location in La Canada and Calabasas stores also remain closed due to fire warnings and evacuations.

He continued, “As a company rooted in the communities we serve, we are also exploring every avenue to assist in recovery efforts. We will stand with our neighbors as we work together to rebuild what has been lost."

In another part of the Palisades community, an Erewhon store at the outdoor Palisades Village mall survived the flames. The store’s director, Michael Payton, was onsite and shared his assessment with the Los Angeles Times. “The whole Palisades is done. The whole town is done,” he told the newspaper. “This is complete devastation.”

Erewhon shared a statement on social media on Jan. 8, declaring, “Our hearts are with our community as fires devastate L.A. We’re keeping everyone affected in our thoughts. Our Palisades and Calabasas locations will remain closed until it’s safe to reopen. We’ll share updated information on closures as the situation evolves. Please stay safe.”

According to local media reports, an ALDI store in the town of Altadena was ruined by the separate Eaton wildfire that also ravaged tens of thousands of acres in the greater Los Angeles area.

As of Jan. 9, up to five separate fires have spread across the Los Angeles region and killed five people. Thousands of buildings, including businesses and homes, have burned to the ground.