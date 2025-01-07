Raley’s New Grant Program Helps Families in Need
“For years, Raley’s customers have provided unwavering support with their generous donations to our Food for Families program,” said Chelsea Carbahal, executive director of Raley’s Food For Families. “Through experience with our ongoing programs, we recognized the need to further support the crucial food distribution needs within our existing food bank family.”
Continued Carbahal: “This new Food for Families grant program will enable our current partners to more effectively and efficiently serve their communities by equipping them with resources that otherwise may have been out of reach financially.”
West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies operates more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under the following banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Food City, AJ’s, Bashas’ Diné Markets, Full Circle, Farm Fresh to You, and Fieldera. The company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.