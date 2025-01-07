 Skip to main content

Raley’s New Grant Program Helps Families in Need

Grocer expects to award up to $500K to its food bank partners this year
Emily Crowe
Raley's food bank
Raley's will award several grants this year to deserving food banks in the communities it serves.

In an effort to help its partner food banks and supporting networks bring more nourishment to those in need, The Raley’s Companies has introduced a new Food for Families Grant program. The grants, which start at a minimum of $5,000 each, are being made possible by the grocer and donations from throughout its local communities.

Awarded funds will help food banks with infrastructure necessities such as refrigerators, freezers, warehouse racking, transportation crates, shipping vehicles and more. Funding will also be given depending on the demonstrated need of the requesting food bank, and the grocer expects to award up to $500,000 in the first year of the new program.

Raley’s nonprofit Food for Families converts donations into food for more than 2.2 million people each month with the help of the grocer’s 12 partner food banks in the communities it serves.

“For years, Raley’s customers have provided unwavering support with their generous donations to our Food for Families program,” said Chelsea Carbahal, executive director of Raley’s Food For Families. “Through experience with our ongoing programs, we recognized the need to further support the crucial food distribution needs within our existing food bank family.” 

Continued Carbahal: “This new Food for Families grant program will enable our current partners to more effectively and efficiently serve their communities by equipping them with resources that otherwise may have been out of reach financially.”

West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies operates more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under the following banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Food City, AJ’s, Bashas’ Diné Markets, Full Circle, Farm Fresh to You, and Fieldera. The company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

