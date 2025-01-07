Raley’s New Grant Program Helps Families in Need

Raley's will award several grants this year to deserving food banks in the communities it serves.

In an effort to help its partner food banks and supporting networks bring more nourishment to those in need, The Raley’s Companies has introduced a new Food for Families Grant program. The grants, which start at a minimum of $5,000 each, are being made possible by the grocer and donations from throughout its local communities.

Awarded funds will help food banks with infrastructure necessities such as refrigerators, freezers, warehouse racking, transportation crates, shipping vehicles and more. Funding will also be given depending on the demonstrated need of the requesting food bank, and the grocer expects to award up to $500,000 in the first year of the new program.

[RELATED: Grocery Retail for All Summit Sparks Conversations to Boost Food Access, Security]

Raley’s nonprofit Food for Families converts donations into food for more than 2.2 million people each month with the help of the grocer’s 12 partner food banks in the communities it serves.