Heinen’s Updates Location in Downtown Cleveland
Wine and beer department on 2nd-floor atrium moved to ground level
As part of the refresh, Heinen’s is also updating the store’s restrooms.
While it is downsizing the Cleveland site, Heinen’s is eyeing an expansion in other areas. Earlier this year, reports emerged that the grocer is planning to open another store in the Chicagoland area, in the western suburb of Naperville. That space was once occupied by a Butera Market.
Heinen’s currently operates 23 stores in the Cleveland and Chicago areas and is planning to build a new store in Naperville, Ill. The business is run by Joe Heinen’s twin grandsons, Jeff and Tom Heinen, along with their children Kim, Kelsey and Jake Heinen.