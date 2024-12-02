 Skip to main content

Heinen’s Updates Location in Downtown Cleveland

Wine and beer department on 2nd-floor atrium moved to ground level
Lynn Petrak
Heinen's ceiling
Heinen's is downsizing its store in downtown Cleveland, moving the wine and beer section down to the first floor rotunda.

The Heinen’s store in Cleveland’s central business district – the only supermarket in the downtown area – is undergoing a refresh. Expected to be completed in early 2025, the update includes the closing of the upper floor within a historic bank building

Previously located upstairs in the rotunda space that Heinen’s opened in 2015, the wine, beer and ready-to-drink cocktails department takes the spot of a former café and ice cream counter and will feature a tasting area, complete with self-service stations. Customers can enjoy wine and beer by the glass. 

The changes are driven by a move to streamline the store and its operations, the company affirmed. “As we’ve navigated the challenging economic realities of operating a grocery store in a downtown retail environment over the last decade, we recognized the need to reduce operating costs. This updated single-floor store design will help reduce expenses, increase operational efficiencies, and continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Heinen’s explained in a statement.

As part of the refresh, Heinen’s is also updating the store’s restrooms.

While it is downsizing the Cleveland site, Heinen’s is eyeing an expansion in other areas. Earlier this year, reports emerged that the grocer is planning to open another store in the Chicagoland area, in the western suburb of Naperville. That space was once occupied by a Butera Market.

Heinen’s currently operates 23 stores in the Cleveland and Chicago areas and is planning to build a new store in Naperville, Ill. The business is run by Joe Heinen’s twin grandsons, Jeff and Tom Heinen, along with their children Kim, Kelsey and Jake Heinen. 

