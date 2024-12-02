Heinen’s Updates Location in Downtown Cleveland

Heinen's is downsizing its store in downtown Cleveland, moving the wine and beer section down to the first floor rotunda.

The Heinen’s store in Cleveland’s central business district – the only supermarket in the downtown area – is undergoing a refresh. Expected to be completed in early 2025, the update includes the closing of the upper floor within a historic bank building.

Previously located upstairs in the rotunda space that Heinen’s opened in 2015, the wine, beer and ready-to-drink cocktails department takes the spot of a former café and ice cream counter and will feature a tasting area, complete with self-service stations. Customers can enjoy wine and beer by the glass.