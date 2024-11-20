Oliver’s Market Now 100% Employee Owned

Sonoma County, Calif., independent grocer Oliver’s Market has revealed that it is now 100% employee ownership, as the balance of its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) was completed this past Oct. 31.

The sale was completed in two parts. The transition to employee ownership for Oliver’s 930 employees began back in 2017, when founder and President Steve Maass, sold a portion of the company to employees.

For Oliver’s employees, customers, community and vendor partners the benefits of the sale of the company are as follows: