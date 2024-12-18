NorCal Grocery Exec Elected to Chair CGA Board
As well as LeClerc, the following executives were elected to the 2024-25 CGA board of directors executive committee: first vice chair, Richard Wardwell, Superior Grocers; second vice chair, Jonson Chen, Tawa Supermarket Inc.; treasurer, Pam Burke, Grocery Outlet; secretary, Bertha Luna, State Bros. Markets; and immediate past chair, Melillo.
Directors elected to their first full three-year team were Steve Brancamp, UNFI; Dorothy Carlow, Mother’s Market & Kitchen; Justin Hyer, Molson Coors Beverage Co.; Brady Matoian, OK Produce; Candance Minton, PepsiCo; Chris Richmond, Post Consumer Brands; and Amber Hammond, KeHe Distributors.
Directors elected to their second full three-year term were Joe Angulo, Chedauri USA Inc.; Jon Gianinni, Nutricion Fundamental; Brandon Lombardi, Sprouts Farmers Markets; Andrew Nodes, Instacart; Bethany Pautsch, Tyson Foods Inc.; Eric Pearlman, C&S Wholesale Grocers; and Marc Swisher, Mondelez International Inc.
Elliott Stone, of Mollie Stone’s Markets, was re-elected executive committee-IOC chair, while former CGA Chair Dennis Darling, of Foods Etc. IGA, was elected an honorary board member.