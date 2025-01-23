AppCard’s Pinky 2.0 Aims to Revolutionize Shopper Engagement for Indies
“These enhancements mark a transformative moment for independent grocers,” asserted Jeremy Rabe, chief growth officer at New York-based AppCard. “By tailoring offers and recommendations to individual shoppers based on their behavior and preferences, we’re not just improving redemption rates — we’re enhancing the overall shopping experience. This is the future of personalized retail, and we’re proud to be leading the way.”
“The collaborative algorithm is a game-changer,” noted Assaf Sinvani, AppCard’s VP of research and development. “By factoring in different shopper segments and leveraging data from similar customer profiles, we can predict and cater to a much wider range of preferences. This kind of precision is what makes the system stand out in a crowded marketplace.”
“We are leveraging state-of-the-art algorithms to deliver the best possible customer experience,” added Andrey Rubshtein, the company’s lead AI scientist. “It’s exciting to witness the intersection of technology and business needs. We remain committed to advancing and refining cutting-edge technology.”
Combining personalized marketing, shopper analytics and digital coupons in a single solution, AppCard is used by more than 2,500 independent grocers to create more targeted, impactful campaigns.