AppCard’s Pinky 2.0 Aims to Revolutionize Shopper Engagement for Indies

AppCard, a provider of personalized marketing, shopper analytics and digital coupons, has introduced Pinky 2.0, which the provider calls “an innovation that promises to boost the relevance of coupons and further optimize consumer behavior tracking by using cutting-edge AI.” The goal of the solution is to improve grocery shopping experiences, resulting in higher customer retention and stronger coupon redemption rates.

Grounded in personalized, data-driven insights, Pinky 2.0 can highlight the most relevant coupons for shoppers, based on their historical purchase activity and coupon engagement. With the solution, a shopper’s behavior, regardless of whether they have engaged with coupons previously, is now a major factor in deciding which offers they receive. This enables a hyper-targeted approach to coupon display, ensuring that the offers are not only personalized, but also aligned with each shopper’s particular habits.

Pinky 2.0’s collaborative algorithm can infer shopper preferences by analyzing behavior patterns in similar customers. This machine-learning technology creates a more accurate picture of what informs purchase decisions, employing insights from a collective shopper pool to refine coupon recommendations. As a result, each shopper’s experience grows more tailored and effective over time.

Further, A/B testing has shown impressive gains, with 15% rises in both coupon clip rates and redemption rates.