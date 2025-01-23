 Skip to main content

AppCard’s Pinky 2.0 Aims to Revolutionize Shopper Engagement for Indies

Solution employs AI to optimize consumer behavior tracking
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Grounded in personalized, data-driven insights, Pinky 2.0 can highlight the most relevant coupons for shoppers, based on their historical purchase activity and coupon engagement.

AppCard, a provider of personalized marketing, shopper analytics and digital coupons, has introduced Pinky 2.0, which the provider calls “an innovation that promises to boost the relevance of coupons and further optimize consumer behavior tracking by using cutting-edge AI.” The goal of the solution is to improve grocery shopping experiences, resulting in higher customer retention and stronger coupon redemption rates. 

Grounded in personalized, data-driven insights, Pinky 2.0 can highlight the most relevant coupons for shoppers, based on their historical purchase activity and coupon engagement. With the solution, a shopper’s behavior, regardless of whether they have engaged with coupons previously, is now a major factor in deciding which offers they receive. This enables a hyper-targeted approach to coupon display, ensuring that the offers are not only personalized, but also aligned with each shopper’s particular habits.

Pinky 2.0’s collaborative algorithm can infer shopper preferences by analyzing behavior patterns in similar customers. This machine-learning technology creates a more accurate picture of what informs purchase decisions, employing insights from a collective shopper pool to refine coupon recommendations. As a result, each shopper’s experience grows more tailored and effective over time.

Further, A/B testing has shown impressive gains, with 15% rises in both coupon clip rates and redemption rates.

“These enhancements mark a transformative moment for independent grocers,” asserted Jeremy Rabe, chief growth officer at New York-based AppCard. “By tailoring offers and recommendations to individual shoppers based on their behavior and preferences, we’re not just improving redemption rates — we’re enhancing the overall shopping experience. This is the future of personalized retail, and we’re proud to be leading the way.”

“The collaborative algorithm is a game-changer,” noted Assaf Sinvani, AppCard’s VP of research and development. “By factoring in different shopper segments and leveraging data from similar customer profiles, we can predict and cater to a much wider range of preferences. This kind of precision is what makes the system stand out in a crowded marketplace.”

“We are leveraging state-of-the-art algorithms to deliver the best possible customer experience,” added Andrey Rubshtein, the company’s lead AI scientist. “It’s exciting to witness the intersection of technology and business needs. We remain committed to advancing and refining cutting-edge technology.”

Combining personalized marketing, shopper analytics and digital coupons in a single solution, AppCard is used by more than 2,500 independent grocers to create more targeted, impactful campaigns.

