Greater ‘Food Truth’ Through Data Can Reduce Food Waste

According to researchers, 20% of food waste in the United States is caused by confusion over “sell-by” dates, or “use-by” dates, “best-before” dates and “enjoy-by” dates.

Imagine going to a grocery store, buying three bags of food and immediately tossing one in the trash as you leave. Sound irrational? Of course it does, especially considering today’s inflated food prices.

Yet that’s where we are as a society. In the United States, government officials say that 30% to 40% of the food supply is never eaten, wasting not only the food itself, but also the resources needed to produce it: water, land and energy.

In homes and grocery stores, people toss as much as 133 billion pounds of food each year, worth $161 billion. Why? Maybe they mishandled it. They bought too much. It wasn’t what they expected. They didn’t like it after all.

Or they thought it had gone bad — even if they weren’t sure.

Researchers say that 20% of food waste in the United States is caused by confusion over “sell-by” dates, or “use-by” dates, “best-before” dates and “enjoy-by” dates. Each is expressed slightly differently, but too often, consumers see any date and interpret it as the point in time when food expires.

But does it? It’s frustratingly hard to say.

When I was VP for food safety at the world’s largest food retailer, we counted 47 distinct date labels that producers used to convey important information: that this product could be considered good, safe or at optimal quality until the indicated date.

Despite everyone’s best efforts, however, not only are date labels confusing, they’re also just best guesses. The food should be good until the dates estimated, but, especially in the case of perishables, it’s hard to know how the food was handled from source to table. Maybe it had to be kept at a certain temperature. But was it?

Data holds the key to truth in best-if-used-by or use-by dates. Low-cost ambient IoT [Internet of Things] technology, which generates data while tracking food through the supply chain, is now available to do just that. The timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Confusion Requires Data-Driven Food Truth

Considering how trained we are to pick up foods and check for best-by or “use-by” dates, the practice of date labeling is unregulated. The U.S. government has, at different times, tried to tackle the issue, in part to address food waste. As I write this, the Food Date Labeling Act has been introduced in Congress and is (still) bouncing around committees.

Standardizing date labels is an important step, but it’s just the beginning, because getting this right matters. Best-if-use-by and use-by dates serve an important function: They help consumers protect their health and guide them to the freshest options. Retailers use date labels to demonstrate how committed they are to quality products. The profusion of labels causes problems, however, especially considering how much food is perfectly safe after a sell-by date.