iFoodDS, SPS Commerce Partner to Simplify FSMA Compliance
Collaboration allows grocers to address food traceability requirements
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
To date, more than 120,000 companies in retail, grocery, distribution, supply and logistics have chosen SPS as their retail network.
"Together, iFoodDS and SPS Commerce can reduce the operational costs associated with the data-sharing requirements of FSMA 204," said Andrew Kennedy, chief traceability officer for Seattle-based iFoodDS. "Our collaboration underscores our commitment to simplifying the regulatory compliance journey for both brands and suppliers."
iFoodDS solutions help food companies gain visibility and insight into their supply chains, transform inspection processes, reduce food waste and optimize inventory quality.