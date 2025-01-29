iFoodDS, SPS Commerce Partner to Simplify FSMA Compliance

Suppliers using SPS Commerce's automated data exchanges can share FSMA 204 key data elements with their trading partners through the iFoodDS traceability platform.

Supply chain solution provider iFoodDS and global retail network SPS Commerce have revealed a strategic partnership aimed at simplifying and enabling unified data collection for compliance with FDA's Food Traceability Rule, FSMA 204(d).

SPS Commerce is partnering to enhance its retail supply chain service offerings by integrating with iFoodDS Trace Exchange, the traceability platform built to support the largest grocers, retailers, distributors and foodservice companies and their respective supplier networks. With many food companies requiring advance shipping notices (ASNs) from their suppliers, this partnership reportedly represents a significant step toward simplifying FSMA 204 compliance for all trading partners.

[RELATED: 3 Steps to Ensure FSMA Preparedness]

"We're thrilled to strengthen our SPS solutions for retailers, grocers and distributors by addressing food traceability and FSMA 204 requirements through our partnership with iFoodDS," said Mike Svatek, chief product officer at Minneapolis-based SPS Commerce. "Partnering with iFoodDS enables retailers, grocers and food distributors to unify their data collection and suppliers to efficiently share food traceability data with their customers. With SPS Commerce's streamlined onboarding and data management processes, we facilitate broad supplier enablement and adoption."