Outstanding Independents

Progressive Grocer Names the Outstanding Independents for 2025

This year’s honorees are tuned into the needs of their communities in ways that many of their larger competitors can only envy
By Progressive Grocer Staff
2/18/2025
  • Outstanding Independents
    Roots Market
  • Carver Neighborhood Market
  • Pullman Market
  • Oliver’s Market
  • Schnuck Markets Inc.
  • Kimberton Whole Foods
  • Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace
  • Schmitz’s Economart
  • PCC Community Markets
Since no one knows the neighborhoods they serve like independent grocers, it makes perfect sense that Progressive Grocer’s 16 2025 Outstanding Independents are masters at tailoring their offerings to local customers. Whether it’s providing vegan alternatives, remodeling a store to feature its own candy shop, implementing low sensory shopping hours or creating welcoming oases in the midst of food deserts, this year’s honorees are tuned into the needs of their communities in ways that many of their larger competitors can only envy. 

These independents also give their employees – many of whom are area residents – the kind of benefits that ensure loyalty and productivity, like the opportunity to take part in an employee stock ownership plan and making sure that associates are well trained and can advance in their careers.  

Beyond their shoppers and employees, these indies help their wider communities in innumerable ways, supporting nonprofit organizations through fundraising campaigns, sponsoring events, partnering with area suppliers, addressing food insecurity, working to improve health outcomes, and even, in one notable case, bringing housing, medical, legal and other services directly into the store for easier access. 

Sustainability is also a core value for many of these grocers, which have adopted such practices as eliminating harmful ingredients from products on shelves, striving to eliminate food waste, championing meat-free diets, and advocating for local food systems and responsible farming practices.

Along with all of these virtues come the endearing quirks that make a store a unique destination, like the vintage aviation décor in one honoree’s beer, wine and spirits department, reflecting the passion for flying of the family that owns the store. With touches like that, PG’s Outstanding Independents show themselves to be true originals – an approach that has proved highly successful in the various places that they call home.

THE 2025 OUTSTANDING INDEPENDENTS:

Briarpatch

BriarPatch Food Co-op

Headquarters: Grass Valley, Calif.

Number of Stores: 2

BriarPatch Food Co-op operates two community-owned full-service organic grocery stores that are welcoming hubs for those passionate about sustainability, health and supporting local products. From the moment it opened its second store, in Auburn, Calif., in 2023, the co-op has sought to earn the trust of area folks as a go-to destination for superior products delivered with a twist of creativity and fun. In 2024, this has included several “Cupids” giving out roses on Valentine’s Day, and the Easter Bunny showing up to delight fans of all ages to mark his holiday. BriarPatch is also the only grocer in the area with low sensory shopping hours, a weekday morning when it lowers the volume and lights and offers earplugs or muffs so people with sensitivities can shop more easily. These efforts have led sales and customer visits at the Auburn location to rise 45% and 16%, respectively, year over year.

Carver

Carver Neighborhood Market

Headquarters: Atlanta

Number of Stores: 1

Carver Neighborhood Market, a food store operated by Focused Community Strategies, a community development corporation based in the neighborhood of South Atlanta, is considered a model for food access solutions in underserved areas and has even been featured on “60 Minutes.” Before the store opened in 2016, community members had to make a three-hour trip just to purchase basic groceries. Now, they have easy access to Carver, which offers 2,000-plus grocery, dairy and frozen food products, as well as fresh produce with a focus on locally grown items when possible. Additionally, the adjoining Community Grounds Coffee shop serves as a gathering place for locals to swap stories and for organizations to discuss programs and services to improve the area’s quality of life. The store and coffee shop have also served as an economic catalyst for South Atlanta, employing 28 people, most of whom live nearby and walk to work.

Hammer Wikan

Hammer & Wikan Grocery

Headquarters: Petersburg, Alaska

Number of Stores: 1

Founded in 1921, Hammer & Wikan began as a small dairy and dry goods store and has grown into a thriving business catering to the evolving needs of customers. In 1995, the current grocery store was built, while the original building was converted into a dedicated hardware store. The store’s location poses a unique challenge, however, as goods are delivered twice weekly by barge from Seattle. This requires Hammer & Wikan to be a strong operator with key differentiators, which it achieves through a diverse assortment: The store carries many Norwegian delicacies, an extensive cheese assortment, end caps with gluten-free options, and organic and natural products when available, along with standout produce and meat departments. Further, during the Christmas season, when tourism drops off, the store honors the Norwegian tradition of Julebukking to thank the community for its support, opening its doors to offer a buffet of sumptuous foods.

Kimberton

Kimberton Whole Foods

Headquarters: Kimberton, Pa.

Number of Stores: 7

Founded by Terry and Pat Brett, multigenerational family business Kimberton Whole Foods stands apart through its strong, ongoing commitment to supporting local farms; prioritization of organic and fair food; and central role in bringing communities together. The stores – seven currently, with an eighth in development – carry a wide selection of organic produce, raw dairy, humanely raised meats, specialty and gourmet foods, baked goods, supplements, and natural body care, and Kimberton supports more than 200 local producers within a 100-mile radius of its Downingtown, Pa., distribution center. Additionally, every month, each location features a different nonprofit as part of the Round Up at the Register program, with all funds raised matched by Kimberton. Environmental sustainability is also a central focus for the grocer: It donates all excess perishables and nonperishables to local food banks and community groups, and supports organizations encouraging responsible farming as the way toward an eco-friendly future.

leevers

Leevers Foods

Headquarters: Devils Lake, N.D.

Number of Stores: 9

For more than a decade, Leevers Foods has demonstrated what independent grocers can accomplish when they merge innovation with dedication to their communities. Under James Leevers’ leadership, the company has earned a reputation for excellence in its market area of North Dakota and Minnesota. Community involvement is central to Leevers Foods’ mission: Some of the community-focused programs that James is most passionate about are his involvement with a local food drive initiative and the Youth Hockey Program. Leevers Foods is also a forward-thinking innovator, remaining nimble while adapting to meet the evolving needs of its customers. During the pandemic – a time of unprecedented challenges – Leevers Foods expanded online ordering services, refining its advertising strategies and introducing creative promotional programs. Additionally, the company invests in its employees by prioritizing training and advancement opportunities, resulting in an organization where associates can grow their skills and build rewarding long-term careers. 

Nilssens

Nilssen’s Foods

Headquarters: Baldwin, Wis.

Number of Stores: 6

Nilssen’s Foods has been a cornerstone of western Wisconsin for more than a century – and southeastern Minnesota for nearly 20 years – while continuously developing to meet the needs of shoppers and delivering exceptional service. Its team deeply engages with the communities it serves, and it wholeheartedly supports employee growth. Established in 1903 as a single location, Nilssen’s has grown into a thriving chain of six stores and a USDA-certified smoked- meat production facility. Through the Our Family Cares program, in partnership with SpartanNash, Nilssen’s has donated thousands to local organizations, while its annual golf tournament has raised $42,000-plus for charitable causes. The company’s commitment to associate development is reflected in its focus on training and advancement opportunities, fostering a workplace culture where employees can grow their skills and careers. In 2024, Nilssen’s took a significant step forward, more than doubling its footprint with the acquisition of Dick’s Fresh Markets. 

Oasis

Oasis Fresh Market

Headquarters: Tulsa, Okla.

Number of Stores: 1

Oasis Fresh Market, the first minority-owned business in North Tulsa in 50-plus years, has established a strong focus on fresh food access for an underserved community through the Double Up Oklahoma program, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match for EBT customers, up to $500 monthly. Oasis is also the only retailer in Oklahoma that accepts all available WIC programs in the state. Further, as Oklahoma didn’t accept federal funding for a summer EBT program to aid schoolchildren, Oasis worked directly with Tulsa Public Schools to feed more than 2,000 children breakfast and lunch all summer. Aside from these accomplishments, the grocer reaches out monthly to provide housing, medical, legal and other services, bringing them directly into the store for the community to access. As a result, Oasis has seen significant increases in sales and margin at a time when many retailers are experiencing inflation-fueled decreases in overall volume, sales and margins. 

Olivers

Oliver’s Market

Headquarters: Santa Rosa, Calif.

Number of Stores: 4

Oliver’s Market marked its 36th year in business serving California’s Sonoma County by becoming 100% employee owned, completing the final piece of its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) transaction this past October. The benefits of full employee ownership for Oliver’s include continued local ownership and operation; job security, added financial benefits and defined career paths for its employee owners; stable relationships with its many local vendor partners; the ability to maintain the grocer’s excellent customer service and peerless selection; and its ongoing philanthropic commitment to the community, which in turn recognizes that shopping at Oliver’s keeps all of the revenue in the region, thereby supporting the local infrastructure. Along with employees’ increased understanding and appreciation of employee ownership through ongoing education and communication, Oliver’s has received an outpouring of thanks and gratitude from its customers, vendors and community members in the wake of the move.

PCC Community Markets

Headquarters: Seattle

Number of Stores: 15

Over the past seven decades, the dedication of its member owners, shoppers, staff, farmers, makers and organizations has made PCC Community Markets more than a local food co-op. For example, PCC is trusted for its strong product sustainability and quality standards, among them being a Certified Organic retailer and seeking to eliminate many harmful ingredients in food and health and body care products. The grocer is also deeply committed to reducing the environmental impact and climate footprint of its stores and overall operations. In response to a clear request from community partners to share their stories with co-op members and shoppers, PCC came up with new ways to provide support through seasonal campaigns to build awareness of the work it does with those partners. According to PCC, “Participating in our co-op’s mission is a meaningful way to support our region’s food systems while also putting delicious peak-season food on the table.”

Pullman

Pullman Market

Headquarters: San Antonio

Number of Stores: 1

The largest culinary market in the Southwest, Pullman Market comprises a specialty grocer, whole-animal butcher, fishmonger, sourdough bakery, tortillería, chef supply shop, five quick-service eateries and four distinct restaurants, all united by a singular mission: supporting local. With ingredients sourced from 150-plus suppliers within 100 miles, the business champions Texas farmers and producers. As part of this, the Pullman Prepared line offers chef-crafted recipes delivering restaurant-quality flavors using locally sourced premium ingredients. Further, the grocer seamlessly supplies its on-site restaurants and quick-service eateries with those same high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. For instance, Burgers by the Butcher is supplied by the market’s butcher counter, while Fife & Farro relies on the bakery’s heritage grain sourdough and pasta. Pullman’s commitment to fostering local connections, elevating grocery standards, and integrating chef-driven concepts and sustainable practices is charting a new path for what a grocery store can achieve in its community and beyond.

roots market

Roots Market

Headquarters: Clarksville, Md.

Number of Stores: 2

Spearheading a movement in ethically sourced food and goods for the meaning-driven consumer, Roots Market places a strong emphasis on plant-based living with a vast variety of vegan options, in addition to accommodating other dietary specialties with an entirely organic produce section, stringent standards on GMO-free foods, and an extensive selection of gluten-free items. Its experienced team members can answer the most specific questions and meet the most important needs of customers, while its buyers find innovative brands made with fewer but real food ingredients. Additionally, the grocer hosts the annual Maryland Vegan Fest, drawing hundreds of people from the region to sample its plant-based offerings and raising awareness of the importance of plant-based eating. During the event, invited local nonprofits share their mission with the community. Roots support some of those same nonprofits with a bag donation give-back fund that has raised thousands of dollars over the years.

Save A Lot

Save A Lot/Goodwin Group Holdings

Headquarters: Pickens, S.C.

Number of Stores: 5

Investing in communities and people is at the center of how Dwayne Goodwin runs his Save A Lot stores. Since fresh-cut meat is a point of differentiation for the banner, Goodwin has delivered superior cuts of meat to his customers for years, but more recently, he has introduced high-quality Hereford beef from local farmers. Another example of how Goodwin exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit is through such sales programs as Fewer, Bigger, Better, an initiative he began in 2024 to provide greater value to customers. By simplifying his offerings and setting up more aggressive promotions to keep shoppers coming back, Goodwin has increased overall sales by 15% and customer count by 5%. Investing in his people is where Goodwin sees the biggest return on investment, however: Many of his employees not only live and work in the communities where his stores operate, but they’ve also been with him since the beginning.

Schmitz

Schmitz’s Economart

Headquarters: Spooner, Wis.

Number of Stores: 1

Family-owned and -operated for three generations, Schmitz’s Economart has made significant investments throughout its history to remain a competitive and modern shopping destination. Expansions in 1997 and 2004 increased the store’s size to 68,000 square feet, making it one of the largest independent grocers in the region, while regular updates, including self-checkouts and online grocery ordering with curbside pickup, reflect a commitment to providing convenience and efficiency for customers. The store delivers an exceptional shopping experience, combining small-town charm with big-box convenience. One particular standout is the beer, wine and spirits department, which features vintage aviation-themed décor inspired by the Schmitz family’s passion for flying. Further, community involvement is at the heart of Schmitz’s Economart, which actively supports local initiatives, sponsors events in the region, prioritizes hiring nearby residents, and partners with area farmers and suppliers. In these ways, Ted and Laura Schmitz continue to build on their family’s legacy.

Schnuck Markets Inc.

Headquarters: St. Louis

Number of Stores: 115

Schnucks is collaborating with Washington University School of Medicine and BJC HealthCare on the NutriConnect program, which supports boosting access to fruits and vegetables for food-insecure individuals in the St. Louis area who have been recently discharged from the hospital. Since people without access to nutritious foods are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other chronic conditions, the partnership aims to close that gap and increase consumption of nutritious foods. NutriConnect, primarily compares the effectiveness of two “produce prescription” approaches to encourage healthy eating and address food insecurity: In one approach, the program provides biweekly coupons to Schnucks for participants to purchase dietitian-selected produce items, while in the second, Schnucks sends a biweekly fruit and vegetable delivery to participants’ homes. By providing individuals with access to produce, the initiative not only addresses immediate nutritional needs, but also contributes to the long-term well-being of the people in Schnucks’ community.

Sendiks

Sendik’s Food Market

Headquarters: Milwaukee

Number of Stores: 18

Surviving as an independent grocer isn’t easy, especially in a market primarily consisting of national chains. However, Sendik’s Food Market and its owner, Ted Balistreri, continue to leverage innovation, quality and service to compete with the big guys. The recent remodel of the Sendik’s store in Mequon, Wis., is a prime example: The wall-to-wall revamp, which was completed in a mere eight weeks, includes the company’s first retro Candy Shop, featuring store-made cotton candy and popcorn popped all day. The remodel also includes a coffee and smoothie bar that morphs into a wine and beer bar in the afternoon. An added amenity is the specialty wine and bourbon room, which offers bottles of rare and limited-edition wines and spirits. Competing at this level takes a certain amount of risk, but, as the saying goes, high risk can lead to high reward.

Uncle Giuseppe's

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace

Headquarters: Melville, N.Y.

Number of Stores: 11

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is a thoughtfully curated experience that blends old-world Italian culinary traditions with modern customer service excellence. Since opening its first location in 1998 on New York’s Long Island, the regional grocer has expanded to 11 stores across New York and New Jersey, building a reputation for authenticity, quality and operational consistency. Thanks to a prepared food department featuring 130-plus freshly made dishes, shoppers can enjoy Italian classics such as baked ziti and chicken parmesan, or explore an array of specialty items that reflect both tradition and contemporary culinary trends. What makes Uncle G’s truly special, though, is its connection to the chain’s surrounding communities. Each store fosters a welcoming environment where customers are encouraged to linger. This approach not only enhances the shopping experience but also strengthens ties to the neighborhoods Uncle G’s serves, creating local jobs with loyal associates and supporting myriad local initiatives. 

