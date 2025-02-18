Progressive Grocer Names the Outstanding Independents for 2025

Since no one knows the neighborhoods they serve like independent grocers, it makes perfect sense that Progressive Grocer’s 16 2025 Outstanding Independents are masters at tailoring their offerings to local customers. Whether it’s providing vegan alternatives, remodeling a store to feature its own candy shop, implementing low sensory shopping hours or creating welcoming oases in the midst of food deserts, this year’s honorees are tuned into the needs of their communities in ways that many of their larger competitors can only envy.

These independents also give their employees – many of whom are area residents – the kind of benefits that ensure loyalty and productivity, like the opportunity to take part in an employee stock ownership plan and making sure that associates are well trained and can advance in their careers.

Beyond their shoppers and employees, these indies help their wider communities in innumerable ways, supporting nonprofit organizations through fundraising campaigns, sponsoring events, partnering with area suppliers, addressing food insecurity, working to improve health outcomes, and even, in one notable case, bringing housing, medical, legal and other services directly into the store for easier access.

Sustainability is also a core value for many of these grocers, which have adopted such practices as eliminating harmful ingredients from products on shelves, striving to eliminate food waste, championing meat-free diets, and advocating for local food systems and responsible farming practices.

Along with all of these virtues come the endearing quirks that make a store a unique destination, like the vintage aviation décor in one honoree’s beer, wine and spirits department, reflecting the passion for flying of the family that owns the store. With touches like that, PG’s Outstanding Independents show themselves to be true originals – an approach that has proved highly successful in the various places that they call home.

THE 2025 OUTSTANDING INDEPENDENTS: