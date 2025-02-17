5 Apps Influencing Grocery Consumer Behavior in 2025

Technology is an essential part of human life, especially for Millennials and Gen Zers, who spend, on average, seven hours per day on their phones.

Humans and technology interact through a flywheel-like relationship. Humans create technology, the technology then influences their behavior and habits, and we go back again through the feedback loop.

Both of these generations have been exposed to technology from a young age, which has affected their mental models and expectations as consumers. This pattern is evident in the grocery sector, too, where 67% of Americans reported occasionally shopping online in the past year, according to FMI's 2024 "Report on U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends."

With the growing adoption of online/mobile surfaces, here’s a look at some of the apps in the grocery shopping space that are positioned to influence customer behavior in 2025.

1. T ikTok: The Recipe Machine

A survey from 2021 found that nearly half of Millennials are bored with the recipes they know and that 73% of Gen Z and Millennial parents are looking for recipe inspiration. They often seek new recipe ideas to break the monotony, turning to TikTok and Instagram for inspiration. TikTok has garnered customer attention because of its perceived authenticity and “fun” video format. Products featured in viral TikTok recipes (e.g., cucumber salad, baked feta pasta) see sales surges of up to 300% within days, often causing shortages.

2. Yuka: For Nutrition Seekers

Gen Z is a health-seeking cohort, with 66% using wearables and 55% taking advantage of telemedicine services to monitor well-being. 56% of this cohort spend more on preventive health care measures than on reactive treatments. A significant part of their prevention journey is consuming foods more consciously by understanding their overall impact on their bodies and well-being.

Yuka is an app that brings transparency into the nutrition of packaged foods by providing a score between 0 and 100 (100 being the best), and flagging artificial and not-good-for-you ingredients within the item. Fourteen million U.S. users (20,000 new daily downloads) scan products on Yuka for ingredient safety, with 85% altering their purchasing habits based on the app’s ratings, indicating a significant change in purchase decisions because of the app.