Chicory Launches Shoppable, Contextually Relevant Video Ads

Video product piques CPG advertiser interest amid TikTok uncertainty
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Online Recipes
Chicory Video offers a new, highly engaging and measurable solution for content creators and advertisers to get in front of the right audiences.

Chicory, the contextual advertising platform for CPG and grocery advertisers, has launched Chicory Video, a new ad format that aims to make it easier than ever for consumers to purchase products directly from contextually relevant ads.

The ads align brands with recipes based on lifestyles, occasions and seasonality for enhanced relevance, as well as enabling 1:1 targeting of specific ingredients. According to the company, running across recipe pages on Chicory’s extensive network, which includes publishers such as Hearst, initial campaigns have delivered a more than 80% video completion rate (VCR), outperforming other platform benchmarks.

The company pointed out that Chicory Video is launching at an optimal time for the industry, with the future of  TikTok in the United States still uncertain, causing content creators to look for new monetizable channels and advertisers to rethink spend on this platform. 

“Our new video solution seamlessly combines the power of contextually relevant content with the ease of shoppability, and the attention-grabbing impact of video,” said Joey Petracca, COO and co-founder of New York-based Chicory. “We know that over half of U.S. consumers use recipe websites and food blogs on a regular basis, and our product will help advertisers and content creators to capture and convert today’s video-first audiences.”

Chicory Video supports ads of six or 15 seconds in length and uses third-party vendors, including Pathformance, to measure results like ROAS, iROAS, sales lift, etc.

Chicory's platform powers a network of recipe publishers and retailers that CPG brands use to reach 123 million high-intent grocery shoppers each month. Its contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on more than 5,200 websites and food blogs, including Taste of Home, The Kitchn and The Food Network. It is integrated with more than 70 retailers. Key partners and customers include Mars United Commerce, Giant Eagle and Chobani.

