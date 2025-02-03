Chicory Launches Shoppable, Contextually Relevant Video Ads
“Our new video solution seamlessly combines the power of contextually relevant content with the ease of shoppability, and the attention-grabbing impact of video,” said Joey Petracca, COO and co-founder of New York-based Chicory. “We know that over half of U.S. consumers use recipe websites and food blogs on a regular basis, and our product will help advertisers and content creators to capture and convert today’s video-first audiences.”
Chicory Video supports ads of six or 15 seconds in length and uses third-party vendors, including Pathformance, to measure results like ROAS, iROAS, sales lift, etc.
Chicory's platform powers a network of recipe publishers and retailers that CPG brands use to reach 123 million high-intent grocery shoppers each month. Its contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on more than 5,200 websites and food blogs, including Taste of Home, The Kitchn and The Food Network. It is integrated with more than 70 retailers. Key partners and customers include Mars United Commerce, Giant Eagle and Chobani.