Chicory Launches Shoppable, Contextually Relevant Video Ads

Chicory Video offers a new, highly engaging and measurable solution for content creators and advertisers to get in front of the right audiences.

Chicory, the contextual advertising platform for CPG and grocery advertisers, has launched Chicory Video, a new ad format that aims to make it easier than ever for consumers to purchase products directly from contextually relevant ads.

The ads align brands with recipes based on lifestyles, occasions and seasonality for enhanced relevance, as well as enabling 1:1 targeting of specific ingredients. According to the company, running across recipe pages on Chicory’s extensive network, which includes publishers such as Hearst, initial campaigns have delivered a more than 80% video completion rate (VCR), outperforming other platform benchmarks.

[RELATED: Why ‘Channel Fluidity’ Will Be Key to Grocery Growth]

The company pointed out that Chicory Video is launching at an optimal time for the industry, with the future of TikTok in the United States still uncertain, causing content creators to look for new monetizable channels and advertisers to rethink spend on this platform.