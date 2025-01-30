Meijer Adds New Online Retail Media Offerings for Advertisers

Meijer Media, the retail media arm of Midwest retailer Meijer, is launching new online tools for its CPG advertisers. The company will now offer Pinterest and Online Video (OLV) and Connected TV (CTV) options to help brands better connect with shoppers.

Through Meijer Media’s integration with Pinterest, brand advertisers can now leverage campaigns on the platform and create personalized, visually rich experiences that align with customer preferences. According to the retailer, those advertisers can tap into key retail moments including back-to-school and holiday shopping to help drive meaningful connections and conversions.

As for OLV and CTV, Meijer Media will help advertisers share video content that showcases product innovations, reinforces brand equity and helps tap into the emotional power of video.

"Our new advertising offerings reflect our commitment to connecting brands with shoppers in meaningful and innovative ways," said Jeff Leitch, director of Meijer Media. "By combining creative storytelling, data-driven targeting, and strategic media partners, we're empowering brands to engage customers at every step of their journey and deliver measurable results."

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.