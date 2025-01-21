Key Food Stores Expands Partnership With Retail Fluent Media Network

Key Food Stores Co-Operative, Inc., a supermarket chain with 445 independently owned and operated stores across eight states, has formed a strategic partnership with Retail Fluent Media Network, Inc. (RFMN), a retail media and ad tech company serving independent grocers, mid- to large-scale supermarket chains and convenience stores.

Little Falls, N.J.-based RFMN has a longstanding business relationship with Matawan, N.J.-based Key Food, starting with the digitizing of its weekly circulars and promotional, interior and exterior signage. The tech company has now added its turnkey, retail media platform and high-definition, exterior-facing digital screens to the front of stores for the supermarket brand. RFMN aims to revolutionize the in-store shopping experience by expanding the use of ultra-bright storefront digital screens across Key Food locations, delivering targeted advertising opportunities. By replacing static displays with high-definition motion graphics, RFMN said its digital signage also creates a visually appealing experience that captures shoppers' attention as they enter the store.

Currently, the digital signage network is being rolled out across Key Food's family of supermarkets in New York and New Jersey. RFMN also has plans to expand into Florida.

RFMN’s digital out-of-home (DOOH) model utilizes LCD and LED signs to attract attention to static or video advertisements. Beneficial for both grocers and CPG brands, RFMN’s expanding network already delivers over 50 million impressions weekly and over 200 million monthly to its advertising partners. RFMN currently owns and/or operates over 5,000 digital signs across 28 states with plans to more than double by the end of 2025.

In November, RFMN partnered with Save a Lot's independent retail partners. The partnership, which includes Save a Lot's 750 independently owned and operated stores located across 32 states, allows independent retail partners to utilize Digital Window Signs to promote weekly sales programs, special events, promotional items and more.