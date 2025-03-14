U.S. Supermarkets Not Addressing Meat and Dairy Emissions

In an assessment of their methane reductions across 18 indicators, 19 of the top 20 major food retailers analyzed earned fewer than half of the total points available.

A new study from the Changing Markets Foundation and Mighty Earth has found that the top 20 global supermarkets (all of which are based in the United States and Europe) are not doing anywhere near enough to tackle significant methane emissions within their supply chains, which are estimated to account for one-third of retailers’ total emissions.

According to the study, which evaluates retailers against such indicators as emissions reporting, food waste and protein alternatives, U.S. retailers performed especially badly, ranking among the bottom 10. In an assessment of their methane reductions across 18 indicators, 19 of the top 20 major food retailers analyzed earned fewer than half of the total points available. The Kroger Co. and Walmart, the highest-ranking U.S. retailers, amassed only 9.5 and 7 points, respectively, out of 100. The average score across all indicators among retailers was 20 out of 100, indicating major room for improvement.

“Supermarket chains are ignoring the methane problem hidden in the meat and dairy aisles and risk losing consumer trust,” noted Gemma Hoskins, global methane lead at Washington, D.C.-based Mighty Earth, a global advocacy organization. “Methane is a superheater greenhouse gas responsible for about a quarter of the heating the planet has already experienced. But it’s short-lived, so rapid cuts would be a win for climate and nature.”

Added Hoskins: “Our analysis shows U.S. stores are barely off the starting line for climate accountability. They need to step up to urgently drive down agricultural methane emissions in their supply chains. That starts with being honest about the impact of the meat and dairy products they sell and working harder and faster to reduce that impact.”

Currently, none of the retailers assessed in the study have a methane reduction target, or report their methane emissions, despite many understanding the impact that these emissions have on heating the planet, according to the study.

Additionally, few of the supermarkets surveyed assess or report on their scope 3 emissions – those generated along supermarket supply chains. The study’s Methane Action Tracker revealed that in the United States, only Costco reported on its scope 3 emissions.