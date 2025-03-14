U.S. Supermarkets Not Addressing Meat and Dairy Emissions
“Methane emissions are a major blind spot for supermarkets,” asserted Maddy Haughton-Boakes, senior campaigner at Utrecht, Netherlands-based Changing Markets, which partners with NGOs on market-focused campaigns, with the goal of driving change toward a more sustainable economy. “Our scorecard reveals a complete lack of action, with the most powerful players in the food supply chains completely ignoring their government’s commitments to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030. This must change urgently.”
Continued Haughton-Boakes: “Some retailers acknowledge the problem and have taken small steps, but none are treating it with the urgency it demands — there are no real leaders here. Cutting methane this decade is our emergency brake on runaway global heating, yet retailers are barely pressing it. The companies that dominate our food system must step up now and take real action to slash their methane emissions.”
One of the key indicators analyzed in the study was the transition to plant-based proteins. According to the analysis, only a few retailers have set measurable targets for boosting alternative-protein sales. Plant-based offerings at U.S. supermarket chains lagged considerably behind European retailers, with limited product offerings and no commitments to increase them. Even within a company, the study found that the level of commitment varied across brands and geographies. Two retailers operating in the United States have made group commitments to grow this market segment: Ahold Delhaize USA and The Schwarz Group, parent company of Lidl US. Further, while Costco and Kroger reference plant-based products or diets to reduce emissions, neither company has established targets to boost sales of such products.
Changing Markets and Mighty Earth are urging retailers to immediately set a target to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030, in accordance with the Global Methane Pledge, and to publicly report these emissions annually. They advise doing this by developing climate plans to reduce methane from meat and dairy sources, adopting greater public transparency in climate reporting and disclosing methane emissions, setting an ambitious target for absolute methane reductions, and committing to grow plant-based sales with a 60/40 protein split (plant-based versus meat protein).
The organizations looked at the largest 20 global food retailers, all of which are based in the United States and Europe, to gauge the progress this key sector is making in the area of methane emissions reduction. Since no food retailer has set a methane reduction target, the scorecard aimed to assess the companies against 18 select indicators where they may be making some progress in mitigating their methane impact. The retailers were assessed using publicly available data analyzed between Jan. 1-31.
Progressive Grocer has reached out to the U.S. retailers on the scorecard, many of which have publicized their various sustainability efforts over the years, but at press time had as yet received any responses.