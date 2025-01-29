 Skip to main content

New Seasons Market, Zero Foodprint Call for Restore NW Grant Applications

Oregon and Washington growers can apply for up to $25K for climate-smart farming practices
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Zero Foodprint Founder Anthony Myint Main Image
Zero Foodprint Executive Director Anthony Myint is enthusiastic about collaborating with New Seasons Market on the Restore NW Grant program. (Photo Credit: Emily Bucholz)

Pacific Northwest grocer New Seasons Market has teamed with nonprofit organization Zero Foodprint to launch the application process for the Restore NW Grant, which aims to promote environmental stewardship and further a sustainable food economy. Oregon and Washington state farmers and ranchers can apply for up to $25,000 to implement projects to improve water efficiency, lower carbon emissions, enhance biodiversity, and enrich soil health and agricultural resiliency.

The two entities first joined forces on the grant program last year, aided by funding from regional businesses Tillamook County Creamery Association and Bob’s Red Mill, among other backers. 

“We’re at a pivotal moment in the fight against climate change, and it’s more important than ever to support the dedicated farmers and ranchers at the frontline of creating a more sustainable future,” said Athena Petty, senior manager of sustainability at Portland, Ore.-based New Seasons Market. “Through the Restore NW Grant, we aim to empower these critical members of our food system to implement practices that benefit the environment and enhance the resilience and sustainability of their operations.”                                                          

The Restore NW program dispenses funding for a variety of climate-smart agricultural practices, among them compost applications, cover crops, managed grazing and hedgerow plantings, all of which aim to advance regenerative agricultural methodologies. 

“We are thrilled to partner with New Seasons Market on this important initiative,” noted Anthony Myint, executive director of San Francisco-based Zero Foodprint. “By aligning resources and shared values, the Restore NW Grant empowers the incredible stewards of our agricultural landscapes. Zero Foodprint is dedicated to scaling up solutions that have tangible positive impacts on the environment, and we believe this grant will catalyze significant progress towards that goal.”

A portion of New Seasons Market’s private label Partner Brand sales goes to the Partner Fund, which finances the grocer’s investment in the Restore NW Grant. Interested and eligible applicants must submit their proposals by Feb. 19. 

New Seasons Market employs nearly 2,700 staffers at 21 stores in Oregon and Washington, offering a mix of locally sourced and organic items, grocery favorites, and chef-made grab-and-go meal solutions. The grocer commits 10% of its after-tax profits to the communities it serves. Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings LLC is the parent company of Metropolitan Market, Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets, each with its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy and go-to-market strategy. 

