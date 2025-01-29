New Seasons Market, Zero Foodprint Call for Restore NW Grant Applications

Zero Foodprint Executive Director Anthony Myint is enthusiastic about collaborating with New Seasons Market on the Restore NW Grant program. (Photo Credit: Emily Bucholz)

Pacific Northwest grocer New Seasons Market has teamed with nonprofit organization Zero Foodprint to launch the application process for the Restore NW Grant, which aims to promote environmental stewardship and further a sustainable food economy. Oregon and Washington state farmers and ranchers can apply for up to $25,000 to implement projects to improve water efficiency, lower carbon emissions, enhance biodiversity, and enrich soil health and agricultural resiliency.

The two entities first joined forces on the grant program last year, aided by funding from regional businesses Tillamook County Creamery Association and Bob’s Red Mill, among other backers.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in the fight against climate change, and it’s more important than ever to support the dedicated farmers and ranchers at the frontline of creating a more sustainable future,” said Athena Petty, senior manager of sustainability at Portland, Ore.-based New Seasons Market. “Through the Restore NW Grant, we aim to empower these critical members of our food system to implement practices that benefit the environment and enhance the resilience and sustainability of their operations.”

The Restore NW program dispenses funding for a variety of climate-smart agricultural practices, among them compost applications, cover crops, managed grazing and hedgerow plantings, all of which aim to advance regenerative agricultural methodologies.