New Seasons Market, Zero Foodprint Call for Restore NW Grant Applications
“We are thrilled to partner with New Seasons Market on this important initiative,” noted Anthony Myint, executive director of San Francisco-based Zero Foodprint. “By aligning resources and shared values, the Restore NW Grant empowers the incredible stewards of our agricultural landscapes. Zero Foodprint is dedicated to scaling up solutions that have tangible positive impacts on the environment, and we believe this grant will catalyze significant progress towards that goal.”
A portion of New Seasons Market’s private label Partner Brand sales goes to the Partner Fund, which finances the grocer’s investment in the Restore NW Grant. Interested and eligible applicants must submit their proposals by Feb. 19.
New Seasons Market employs nearly 2,700 staffers at 21 stores in Oregon and Washington, offering a mix of locally sourced and organic items, grocery favorites, and chef-made grab-and-go meal solutions. The grocer commits 10% of its after-tax profits to the communities it serves. Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings LLC is the parent company of Metropolitan Market, Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets, each with its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy and go-to-market strategy.