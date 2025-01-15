New Seasons Market CEO Leaves Company Amid Strategic Shift

New Seasons Market CEO Nancy Lebold has stepped down from her position, according to a report from Oregon Public Broadcasting. Company veteran Dave Kauder will now lead daily operations for the grocer in the newly created position of SVP of retail, New Seasons confirmed to the news outlet.

“This leadership transition is part of a broader strategic shift within New Seasons Market, designed to enhance the company’s long-term growth and success,” a New Seasons spokesperson said in a written statement to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

“Supported by deep roots in merchandising, marketing and operations, Kauder will now be responsible for the day-to-day at New Seasons Market,” the spokesperson said, “and his expertise will continue to drive business success while strengthening the organization’s bond within its community.”

According to New Seasons, Kauder has been with the company for nine years.

Lebold joined New Seasons as CEO in April 2021, then succeeding Forrest Hoffmaster, whose departure was in line with the business' strategic growth plan.

Founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, Ore., New Seasons is now a team of nearly 2,700 staffers at 21 stores in Oregon and Washington state. The retailer’s progressive values include offering industry-leading compensation and benefits and committing 10% of its after-tax profits to its surrounding communities. Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings LLC is the parent company of Metropolitan Market Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets, each with its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy and go-to market strategy.