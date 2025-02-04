Natural Grocers Issues FY 2024 Sustainability Report

According to Natural Grocers, its record financial performance in fiscal year 2024 underscores the company’s belief that a more sustainable and affordable food system is not only possible, but also essential.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has released its “2024 Sustainability Report,” which highlights how the United States’ largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer lives up to its Five Founding Principles while sharing stories of vendors, farmers and partnerships that reflect the company’s commitment to human health, animal welfare and the planet.

“At Natural Grocers, we see grocery stores as a vital link in the food chain — integral to the health of people and the planet,” noted Kemper Isely, co-president of Natural Grocers. “For nearly 70 years, Natural Grocers has been committed to driving change in how food is grown, raised and sold — and we remain as dedicated as ever. This year’s sustainability report highlights our rigorous product standards, commitment to regenerative agriculture, dedication to nutrition education, investment in our good4u Crew’s well-being, and partnerships that strengthen communities and protect the environment.”

