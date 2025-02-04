 Skip to main content

Natural Grocers Issues FY 2024 Sustainability Report

Document highlights leadership in health, planet-friendly moves and community impact
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Natural Grocers 2024 Sustainability Report Main Image
According to Natural Grocers, its record financial performance in fiscal year 2024 underscores the company’s belief that a more sustainable and affordable food system is not only possible, but also essential.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has released its “2024 Sustainability Report,” which highlights how the United States’ largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer lives up to its Five Founding Principles while sharing stories of vendors, farmers and partnerships that reflect the company’s commitment to human health, animal welfare and the planet. 

“At Natural Grocers, we see grocery stores as a vital link in the food chain — integral to the health of people and the planet,” noted Kemper Isely, co-president of Natural Grocers. “For nearly 70 years, Natural Grocers has been committed to driving change in how food is grown, raised and sold — and we remain as dedicated as ever. This year’s sustainability report highlights our rigorous product standards, commitment to regenerative agriculture, dedication to nutrition education, investment in our good4u Crew’s well-being, and partnerships that strengthen communities and protect the environment.”

According to the company, Natural Grocers’ record financial performance in fiscal year 2024 underscores the company’s belief that a more sustainable and affordable food system is not only possible, but also essential.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

As featured in the report, during 2024, Natural Grocers did the following:

  • Maintained rigorous product standards across all categories (including its minimum egg standard of free-range), upholding its stance against artificial flavors, preservatives, sweeteners (as defined by company standards), synthetic colors, and partially or fully hydrogenated oils.
  • Teamed with Kutztown, Pa.-based Rodale Institute to advance regenerative organic agriculture and raised more than $80,000 during Organic Month to support its Farmer Training and Veteran Farmer Training Programs.
  • Donated $4 million-plus of in-kind food and products to local food bank partners.
  • Invested more than $7 million in free nutrition education services, provided by its nutritional health coaches to its customers, good4u Crew and communities.
  • Installed a CO2 refrigeration system in a third store, which saves energy and provides better environmental protection than conventional refrigerant technologies.
  • Expanded its “Meet Your Farmer” film series of short documentaries spotlighting the farmers and ranchers behind specific products found at Natural Grocers. 

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 168 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Grocery Outlet Readies 3 New Stores in Ohio

Value retailer expanding in the northeast corner of the state
Grocery Outlet

Albertsons Laying Off Corporate, Divisional Support Staff

Spokesperson says store-level associates will not be affected
Albertsons HQ

EXCLUSIVE: UNFI Realigns to Enhance Service and Drive Growth

CEO Sandy Douglas shares insights on what’s next for the company and industry
UNFI CEO

L.A. Wildfires Destroy, Damage Grocery Stores

Ralphs and Gelson’s stores among lost structures
wildfire

Big Lots Leases for Sale in 47 States

Leases present opportunity for retailers to grow their footprint
Big Lots
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds