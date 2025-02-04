Natural Grocers Issues FY 2024 Sustainability Report
Document highlights leadership in health, planet-friendly moves and community impact
As featured in the report, during 2024, Natural Grocers did the following:
- Maintained rigorous product standards across all categories (including its minimum egg standard of free-range), upholding its stance against artificial flavors, preservatives, sweeteners (as defined by company standards), synthetic colors, and partially or fully hydrogenated oils.
- Teamed with Kutztown, Pa.-based Rodale Institute to advance regenerative organic agriculture and raised more than $80,000 during Organic Month to support its Farmer Training and Veteran Farmer Training Programs.
- Donated $4 million-plus of in-kind food and products to local food bank partners.
- Invested more than $7 million in free nutrition education services, provided by its nutritional health coaches to its customers, good4u Crew and communities.
- Installed a CO2 refrigeration system in a third store, which saves energy and provides better environmental protection than conventional refrigerant technologies.
- Expanded its “Meet Your Farmer” film series of short documentaries spotlighting the farmers and ranchers behind specific products found at Natural Grocers.
Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 168 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.