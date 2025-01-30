NGA Backs Resolution to Halt EPA’s Refrigeration Regulations

“The EPA clearly did not consider the undue burden they would place on American businesses when they finalized their sweeping refrigeration regulation,” noted Dunn. “American grocers and restaurants do not need government regulators in their kitchens and storerooms, driving up operating costs and forcing them to pass that cost on to the consumer. The Congressional Review Act is designed to address egregious over-regulation such as this, and I look forward to stopping bureaucratic red tape from further raising food prices for American families.”

The compliance deadlines, which start as early as Jan. 1, 2026, combined with inflated costs for new refrigerants and updated equipment, disproportionately affect independent grocers, many of which are unable to implement the changes within the mandated timelines, according to NGA.

Responding to what it believes are the regulatory burdens that the Management Rule would inflict on retailers in various industries across the United States, NGA led a coalition of industry advocates in issuing a joint letter of support for Dunn’s resolution. The trade association is also calling on federal legislators to back the resolution.