Democratic Lawmakers Push Trump to Fulfill Promise to Lower Grocery Prices

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., led 19 of their congressional colleagues in writing to President Donald Trump, exhorting him to take steps to lower the prices of eggs and other groceries.

Weeks before the 2024 U.S. presidential election, consumer survey results showed that inflation and the cost of food were at the top of voters’ minds. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers released earlier this month from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show a 0.4% uptick in overall inflation and a 0.3% bump in food-at-home inflation for December.

Grocery prices in the cereal and bakery category also went up 1.2% after dipping 1.1% in November. The CPI for meats, poultry, fish and eggs rose 0.6%, driven by a 3.2% hike in egg prices at a time of avian influenza.

Warren and the other lawmakers pointed out the higher egg prices in their letter to Trump, writing, “Egg producers and grocery stores may leverage the current avian flu outbreak as an opportunity to further constrain supply or hike up egg prices to increase profits.”

However, as explained by American Egg Board CEO Emily Metz in a recent TWIG Podcast, there’s more to the story behind egg prices as the impact of the bird flu outbreak extends beyond individual consumers to affect the entire food supply chain, from producers to retailers. (Watch the complete Podcast episode here.)

During Trump's campaign for president, he promised to lower food prices “immediately” if elected. He even told the press, “I won on groceries.”

However, the lawmakers' letter points out that numerous executive orders that Trump signed since Inauguration Day on Jan, 20 only briefly touch on food: “​​Your sole action on costs was an executive order that contained only the barest mention of food prices, and not a single specific policy to reduce them."