Lawmakers Call for More Investigations Into Grocery Chains’ Pricing: Report

Grocery prices were already a hot topic in the political discourse during a charged election season and remain top of mind heading into the last days. NBC News reported that two members of Congress, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California State Representative and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Schiff, authored a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC), urging the agencies to investigate large grocery companies for alleged price misrepresentation. The letter was signed by 14 other Congressional Democrats.

According to NBC News, the missive cites the recently-settled lawsuit between Albertsons Cos. and district attorney offices in seven California counties. In that case, the grocer did not acknowledge any wrongdoing but, in a move to clear the legal matter, agreed to pay $3.9 million in fines, a sum to be divided among the counties and their consumer protection programs, but not returned directly to shoppers. In their joint letter, Warren and Schiff questioned whether Albertsons violated the FTC Act and parts of the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act and expanded their critique to large food retailers.