Lawmakers Call for More Investigations Into Grocery Chains’ Pricing: Report
The news outlet shared excerpts of the letter addressed to the FTC and USDA. It read in part, “Major grocery chains may be making false and misleading representations regarding food sold by weight, leading to customers paying more for groceries than expected … Too frequently, large grocery companies use their significant market power to hike prices for essential goods and take advantage of customers.”
The FTC, for its part, is awaiting a ruling in its legal bid to stop the proposed merger between The Kroger Co. and Albertsons. That decision could come any day, following a trial that wrapped in September.
As of Sept. 7, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,267 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer employs 420,000 associates and is No. 4 on The PG 100.