Will Store Closures Accelerate in 2025?

As department stores close, shoppers are turning to other mass merchants, like Costco, to get goods, Coresight points out.

The last few years have been challenging for many brick-and-mortar retailers, including those that sell food and other consumables. A new report from Coresight Research projects that the pace of overall store closures will remain steady, following 2024 shutdowns across chains such as Rite-Aid, Walgreens and Big Lots, among others.

Coresight Research pegs total store closings to hit 15,000 for the year and predicts that store openings will remain steady with about 5,800 retail stores welcoming shoppers in 2025. According to the research and consulting firm, closures outpaced openings in 2024 with a net loss of 1,355 stores.

Delving into different sectors, the report affirmed that apparel and department stores have been hit particularly hard. As department stores close, many consumers are turning to other formats. “Those formats include expanding off-pricers, plus some mass merchandisers (such as Walmart) and warehouse clubs (such as Costco), and also likely newer competitors such as Shein and Temu,” the Coresight analysts wrote.