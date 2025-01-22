PHOTO GALLERY: Save A Lot Reopens on Chicago’s South Side
Following a series of delays, store in Auburn Gresham community is now serving area residents
The owner/operators at Yellow Banana plan to open the last of its planned stores in the West Lawn neighborhood in the first half of 2025.
Yellow Banana is owned by 127 Wall, a group co-founded by Michael Nance, Ademola Adewale-Sadik, Walker Brumskine and Joseph Canfield. The operating group runs nearly 40 stores in Chicago, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Jacksonville and Dallas.
The largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has about 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.
