Grocery Hotspot in New Jersey Keeps Growing

One of the top retail ZIP codes in New Jersey will soon welcome yet another supermarket into its fold. Lidl US has revealed it will open a new location at 651 NJ-Route 17 in Paramus on Feb. 12.

The affluent Bergen County community is considered a suburb of New York City and is the most populous county in the state. Paramus alone has approximately 26,000 residents.

The north New Jersey town has long been considered a shopping mecca, known for its malls and plazas. Additionally, in the past few years, the area has become a hub for food retailers attracted to its valuable real estate. Below is a snapshot of the food retailers touting Paramus residency: