Grocery Hotspot in New Jersey Keeps Growing
Amazon Fresh
30 East Ridgewood Avenue
BJ’s Wholesale Club
30 South NJ-Route 17
H Mart
60 NJ-Route 17
Mom’s Organic Market
469 NJ-Route 17 South
NetCost Market
221 NJ-Route 4
ShopRite
224 Route 4 East at Forest Avenue
Stew Leonard’s
700 Paramus Park
Trader Joe’s
404 NJ-Route 17 North
Whole Foods Market
300 Bergen Town Center
Wild Fork
723 NJ-Route 17
In addition to Lidl’s upcoming location, there's talk that Costco Wholesale Corp. will also lay claim to a location in Paramus. Last year, Mayor Chris DiPiazza confirmed that the retailer will build a new club near NJ-Route 17 and Route 4 – the location of an old Stop & Shop, which closed in 2022. Completion is anticipated by the spring of 2026, as reported by News 12 New Jersey.
Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates 170-plus stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.