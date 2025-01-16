 Skip to main content

Grocery Hotspot in New Jersey Keeps Growing

Paramus continues to attract food retailers
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Lidl
Lidl US will open its newest location at 651 NJ-Route 17 in Paramus, N.J., on Feb. 12.

One of the top retail ZIP codes in New Jersey will soon welcome yet another supermarket into its fold. Lidl US has revealed it will open a new location at 651 NJ-Route 17 in Paramus on Feb. 12. 

The affluent Bergen County community is considered a suburb of New York City and is the most populous county in the state. Paramus alone has approximately 26,000 residents.  

The north New Jersey town has long been considered a shopping mecca, known for its malls and plazas. Additionally, in the past few years, the area has become a hub for food retailers attracted to its valuable real estate. Below is a snapshot of the food retailers touting Paramus residency: 

Amazon Fresh
30 East Ridgewood Avenue 

BJ’s Wholesale Club
30 South NJ-Route 17

H Mart
60 NJ-Route 17

Mom’s Organic Market
469 NJ-Route 17 South

NetCost Market
221 NJ-Route 4 

ShopRite
224 Route 4 East at Forest Avenue

Stew Leonard’s
700 Paramus Park

Trader Joe’s 
404 NJ-Route 17 North

Whole Foods Market
300 Bergen Town Center

Wild Fork
723 NJ-Route 17

In addition to Lidl’s upcoming location, there's talk that Costco Wholesale Corp. will also lay claim to a location in Paramus. Last year, Mayor Chris DiPiazza confirmed that the retailer will build a new club near NJ-Route 17 and Route 4 – the location of an old Stop & Shop, which closed in 2022. Completion is anticipated by the spring of 2026, as reported by News 12 New Jersey.

Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates 170-plus stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

